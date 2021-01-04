‘Gutted’, ‘Such a shame’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday supporters react to club decision

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that defender Aden Flint has returned to Cardiff City following the termination of his loan spell at Hillsborough.

Signed by Garry Monk, the defender initially moved on a season-long loan deal to bolster their defensive department, but was restricted to just four appearances – with the last of those coming in Wednesday’s South Yorkshire derby defeat to Rotherham United at the end of October.

That’s because following a hamstring problem the centre-back suffered at the New York Stadium, Flint was forced to undergo surgery and was set for a long spell on the sidelines.

And with Flint facing lengthy period of time out injured, managerless Wednesday have decided to send the 31-year-old back to the Welsh capital despite his bright start to his time with the Owls.

Wednesday managed to win just one of the four matches Flint was involved in, the 1-0 success at Birmingham City, whilst the Hillsborough suffered defeats in his final three appearances.

Here’s how the Wednesday faithful have been reacting on Twitter to his departure:

Shame, he was a great player the few games we saw of him. All the best Flinty. — Æ (@_ae19_) January 4, 2021

Gutted he got injured wanted him to play for swfc for years — Adam Tollerfield (@Tollers1) January 4, 2021

Shame this didn’t work out with injury. Looked very good in the few games he played. — Barx (@sam31405869) January 4, 2021

Typical, he was set to be returning from injury mid January wasn’t he? Shame. — Matt (@mattlee2112) January 4, 2021

@AFlint4 gutted your going back. All the best with the recovery 💪🏼 — ChrisThomasLuke (@Chris_TLT) January 4, 2021

Shame because he’d have been a key player for us — BigAl76 (@uptheowls76) January 4, 2021

The one signing I was delighted with 😖 — Matt Glossop (@Jinja_Owl) January 4, 2021

Such a shame. All the best Flinty 🦉 — CLAIRE X (@clurrrrxhx) January 4, 2021

Shame, hopefully he can come back one day — Nathan 🦉 (@WoodN04) January 4, 2021