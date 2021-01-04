Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Gutted’, ‘Such a shame’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday supporters react to club decision

8 mins ago

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that defender Aden Flint has returned to Cardiff City following the termination of his loan spell at Hillsborough.

Signed by Garry Monk, the defender initially moved on a season-long loan deal to bolster their defensive department, but was restricted to just four appearances – with the last of those coming in Wednesday’s South Yorkshire derby defeat to Rotherham United at the end of October.

That’s because following a hamstring problem the centre-back suffered at the New York Stadium, Flint was forced to undergo surgery and was set for a long spell on the sidelines.

And with Flint facing lengthy period of time out injured, managerless Wednesday have decided to send the 31-year-old back to the Welsh capital despite his bright start to his time with the Owls.

Wednesday managed to win just one of the four matches Flint was involved in, the 1-0 success at Birmingham City, whilst the Hillsborough suffered defeats in his final three appearances.

