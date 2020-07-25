Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Gutted’, ‘So sad’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans react to recent club news

Coventry City have announced that they will be ground sharing with Birmingham City once more in the 2020/21 Championship season.

Throughout their League One campaign, the Sky Blues were phenomenal and have won the league meaning they’ll be playing a division higher when the season starts in September.

However, they will once again have to share their stadium with fellow Championship club Birmingham, meaning they will both meet each other at the venue, twice in the same campaign.

It’s sure to be a spectacle when both sides meet, however it once more highlights Coventry’s ongoing problems off the pitch and the decision will halt a percentage of supporters who are unable to travel.

Mark Robins and his side will be hoping they can replicate last season’s form at St Andrew’s, although it set to be much tougher as they compete in a league higher.

Here’s how Coventry supporters reacted to the news…

