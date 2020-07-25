‘Gutted’, ‘So sad’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans react to recent club news

Coventry City have announced that they will be ground sharing with Birmingham City once more in the 2020/21 Championship season.

Throughout their League One campaign, the Sky Blues were phenomenal and have won the league meaning they’ll be playing a division higher when the season starts in September.

However, they will once again have to share their stadium with fellow Championship club Birmingham, meaning they will both meet each other at the venue, twice in the same campaign.

It’s sure to be a spectacle when both sides meet, however it once more highlights Coventry’s ongoing problems off the pitch and the decision will halt a percentage of supporters who are unable to travel.

Mark Robins and his side will be hoping they can replicate last season’s form at St Andrew’s, although it set to be much tougher as they compete in a league higher.

Here’s how Coventry supporters reacted to the news…

I am absolutely gutted. I said it last year and I say it again with increased force. You have blood on your hands @coventrycc @WaspsRugby – we are not going to stop until those responsible are voted out of office and the franchise rugby club are kicked out of our city, bankrupt — Rob Joneß (@RobJonesPUSB) July 24, 2020

Splitting the supporters again, this is so sad. We are all entitled to our opinions and make our own decisions – let's not carry on the name calling and finger pointing. #pusb 💙 — Pam Johnson (@PattieJohnston) July 24, 2020

As frustrating as this is, any fan that refuses to go next season to watch our best side in years is a disgrace to the club, and doesn’t deserve to call themselves a Coventry City fan. If you can’t support the club now, then you don’t deserve to when we’re at the new ground. — Ciaran Mates (@ciaran_mates) July 24, 2020

Not for me I’m afraid 😔 having had a ST last season which nowhere near paid off, only making weekend league games, long ass awful return journey, it just isn’t cost effective for me! Hopefully the odd game and away day derbies will make up for it a little! #PUSB #Disappointed — Stephen Williams (@SteveW88) July 24, 2020

Another season with the true fans supporting the club, all the negative fans who are “boycotting” please stay away, you are not welcome back #PUSB — Tbag (@seantbag) July 24, 2020

Just when I thought our club couldn’t get any worse we announce another season with you playing at our ground 🥴 — sunjic szn (@dancrowleyis1) July 24, 2020

Just get the season tickets on sale lads – You play on the streets – we’ll watch from the pavements #pusb — Adam Reeve (@adamreeve87) July 24, 2020