‘Gutted’, ‘Sign him up’ – Many Bristol City fans react as club make decision over 27-y/o

A number of Bristol City supporters have been reacting to the Robins’ confirmation that defender Alfie Mawson has been recalled from his loan spell at Ashton Gate early by parent club Fulham.

Mawson arrived at Bristol City during the summer transfer window, with the former Swansea City defender having fallen far down the pecking order at Craven Cottage. The 27-year-old has been a strong performer for the Robins when he has been in the side and has helped them record four clean sheets in the 14 games he has played, with three of those in his 11 Championship appearances (Sofascore).

However, Mawson has also suffered a couple of spells out of action with separate knee issues and he has not featured for the club since the 2-0 defeat at home against Cardiff City at the start of February. The decision has now been made by Fulham for him to return to them early from the loan spell to work on his recovery and try and get himself back fit and ready as soon as possible.

The return to Fulham of Mawson has opened the door for the Robins to confirm the arrival of former Leicester City defender Danny Simpson at least. That means that Nigel Pearson’s side will still have an extra body to call upon during the end-of-season run-in.

It will now be interesting to see what happens with Mawson’s long-term future with his time at Fulham looking like it is over at the moment given how far he is down their pecking order.

Many Bristol City fans were left gutted with the recall of Mawson and believed he was a good performer for the club when he was able to get out on the field for them.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


