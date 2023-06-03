Sheffield Wednesday have wasted little time in putting plans in place for their return to the Sky Bet Championship.

Under a week after Josh Windass' dramatic extra time header secured a 1-0 win over Barnsley in the League One play-off final, the Owls have released their retained list.

Sheffield Wednesday retained list

Dennis Adeniran, Jaden Brown, Sam Durrant, Ryan Galvin, Ben Heneghan, Jack Hunt and David Stockdale have all been released by Sheffield Wednesday, the club have confirmed.

Meanwhile, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Marvin Johnson and Callum Paterson have new offers on the table. The Owls have also exercised options to retain Barry Bannan, George Byers, Lee Gregory, Dominic Iorfa, Liam Palmer and Josh Windass.

Reaction to Jack Hunt's Sheffield Wednesday exit

It was quite a hefty retained list at Sheffield Wednesday, with a lot to take in.

One thing that wasn't missed, though, was Hunt's exit, with the 32-year-old departing with nearly 200 appearances in blue and white under his belt across two spells at Hillsborough.

There was a sea of Wednesday reaction to the right-back's departure.

This fan appreciated it was probably the right decision, although he couldn't hide how much he'd miss Hunt.

Hunt was dubbed a "legend" at Hillsborough.

This fan had a real tribute.

Another fan shared an image of Hunt's winning penalty in this year's semi-final shootout with Peterborough United.

Some real love.

More from that infamous shootout.

A final goodbye.