Bradford City

‘Gutted’, ‘Sad it’s ended this way’ – Many Bradford City fans react to significant club decision

Bradford City have announced that they have parted company with manager Stuart McCall after ten months at the helm.

McCall is seen as a club icon due to his two spells as a player with the Bantams, and has been the manager on three separate occasions at Valley Parade.

The Leeds-born former midfielder was boss at the Yorkshire side between 2007 and 2010, then for two years between 2016 and 2018 after a four-year stint at Motherwell, and he returned to Bradford in February after an unsuccessful spell at Scunthorpe.

Things haven’t gone to plan this season, and without the thousands of fans they normally have to spur them on at home, Bradford’s performances have faltered despite a fresh influx of players and youngsters coming through the ranks.

And Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Oldham Athletic was seemingly a bridge too far, as McCall and assistant Kenny Black have been given their marching orders.

The timing is strange considering just a few weeks ago, McCall and Black signed one-year extensions to their contracts, a move which puzzled fans who believed the pair were close to the sack.

McCall and Black have left Bradford in 22nd place in League Two, which is a spectacular fall from grace compared to the heights of the Premier League where the Bantams were 20 years ago.

The breaking news has unsurprisingly gone down well with Bradford fans, who believed a change was necessary to save their season, but are saddened to see a club legend bow out this way once again.

