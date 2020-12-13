‘Gutted’, ‘Sad it’s ended this way’ – Many Bradford City fans react to significant club decision

Bradford City have announced that they have parted company with manager Stuart McCall after ten months at the helm.

McCall is seen as a club icon due to his two spells as a player with the Bantams, and has been the manager on three separate occasions at Valley Parade.

The Leeds-born former midfielder was boss at the Yorkshire side between 2007 and 2010, then for two years between 2016 and 2018 after a four-year stint at Motherwell, and he returned to Bradford in February after an unsuccessful spell at Scunthorpe.

Things haven’t gone to plan this season, and without the thousands of fans they normally have to spur them on at home, Bradford’s performances have faltered despite a fresh influx of players and youngsters coming through the ranks.

And Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Oldham Athletic was seemingly a bridge too far, as McCall and assistant Kenny Black have been given their marching orders.

The timing is strange considering just a few weeks ago, McCall and Black signed one-year extensions to their contracts, a move which puzzled fans who believed the pair were close to the sack.

McCall and Black have left Bradford in 22nd place in League Two, which is a spectacular fall from grace compared to the heights of the Premier League where the Bantams were 20 years ago.

The breaking news has unsurprisingly gone down well with Bradford fans, who believed a change was necessary to save their season, but are saddened to see a club legend bow out this way once again.

Check out the best reactions below.

Love the guy but finally you’ve listened to the fans. It’s ridiculous it’s taken this long! — JJ👽 (@CallMeJoshua96) December 13, 2020

love the man beyond words and gutted to see him go but correct and only decision thats going to save us this year — polls (@poll_francesca) December 13, 2020

Tough decision,but the right one. — David Wanless (@davidwanless) December 13, 2020

He will always be a club legend. Is he the right manager for Bradford City? No Its clear he loves the club with all his heart & has always been incredibly passionate. It doesn't take away the love & well deserved appreciation he will always have from the fanbase. — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) December 13, 2020

Gutted it didnt work out for him but it couldn't go on any longer. Time to stabilise and rebuild — Kane Bethell (@KaneBethell) December 13, 2020

The right decision. Take no joy in seeing it not work out for Stuart again however. — National League Tour 🐔 (@Bratfud) December 13, 2020

Is a club legend but had to go !! — Sean Miller (@Sean_Miller1985) December 13, 2020

Finally — CITB98 (@CITB98) December 13, 2020

Sad that its ended this way for McCall, think we all really wanted it to work this time but it just wasn't meant to be .#bcafc — east bierley bantams (@eastbbantams) December 13, 2020