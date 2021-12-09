‘Gutted’, ‘Rotten luck’ – These Sheffield United fans react to latest injury blow

Life as Sheffield United manager has began pretty sweetly for Paul Heckingbottom, with two wins in his first two matches in charge.

But he’s set to be without one of the players that was set to have a big impact for a while as Rhian Brewster has suffered a significant injury.

The young striker was signed from Liverpool last summer for a club-record fee but failed to fire in the Premier League, not scoring a single goal last season for the Blades in the top flight.

Do you think you’re a massive Sheffield United fan? Try score 100% on this Blades quiz

1 of 28 What number does Michael Verrips wear for the club? 18 19 20 21

Slavisa Jokanovic did not utilise him in the current campaign as a regular starter but he did get off the mark in the league for United under the Serb when he netted in the 3-1 defeat against Blackburn Rovers at the beginning of November.

Brewster got off to the perfect start in the Heckingbottom era with a start and a goal against Bristol City but in that outing he went down with a hamstring injury.

And Heckingbottom has revealed that the 21-year-old has suffered damage to the tendon, meaning that he will be sidelined for ‘a while‘.

Added to the revelation that Sweden international goalkeeper Robin Olsen is not close to returning to action after picking up an injury last month, it’s left Blades fans with a sense of frustration going into the Christmas period.

Gutted man Brewster has no luck at all https://t.co/0jfuRXx6sE — James (@jjsum27) December 9, 2021

Just hitting a bit of form as well! Hope he comes back firing again https://t.co/y4Z9Kl8ho2 — KC⚔️ (@KurtCrapper94) December 9, 2021

You have to feel for Rhian here. Looked to be turning a corner and then gets this rotten luck to disrupt his season. Speedy recovery @RhianBrewster9 , hopefully back stronger and better than ever 💪 https://t.co/sitopG6kZT — Lee Connor (@LWCon_86) December 9, 2021

Very cruel for brewster, just as he must have started feeling he'd turned a corner — Danny Bennett (@bennetthead18) December 9, 2021

We've spent the last two years with constant injuries to crucial players. What's going off? Brewster just coming into a bit of form and now this! — David Wood (@deedubya66) December 9, 2021

The moment Brewster starts playing well 😩 — Joe Hodgkinson (@JoeHodgkinson15) December 9, 2021

Send robin back Shame about rhian 😧⚔️ — Martin (@MartWes) December 9, 2021