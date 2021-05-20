‘Gutted’, ‘Real shame’ – These QPR fans react to confirmation on future of senior players

QPR have issued an update on a number of their senior players in their end of season released and retained list.

Tom Carroll, who returned to the club last summer on a one-year deal following a loan spell early in his career, has been offered a new contract, having made 24 appearances in all competitions during an injury hit season.

Fellow midfielder Charlie Owens has also been offered a new deal with the club, with the 23-year-old having made three appearances since joining from Tottenham in 2017.

However, attacking duo Paul Smyth and Aramide Oteh have both been released, with their contracts expiring this summer, and the club electing not to offer them bew deals.

Both players spent this season out on loan elsewhere, having struggled for game time with the QPR first-team since joining in 2017, Smyth making 23 appearances and scoring twice, while Oteh has two goals and 21 appearances for QPR to his name.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Dillon Barnes and striker Marco Ramkilde have both been handed new contracts until the end of next season.

Taking to Twitter to react to that news, plenty of QPR fans were understandably keen to give their thoughts on the decisions made by the club around those players.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Oteh 😭😭😭 — Zack (@7aarabt) May 20, 2021

Gutted about Smyth, definitely a player in there. — Jack Karran (@Jak10Qpr) May 20, 2021

Pleased about Carroll and Owens — Alan Knight (@californiahoop) May 20, 2021

Real shame about Oteh and Smyth — TB 10 (@tsbains64) May 20, 2021

I feel for little Smyth. He was never given a fair chance — doyougetme (@doyougetme) May 20, 2021

Not to sure about this comment I said before we had 3/4 managers come in and none of them fancied him and all sent him out on loan. — Antony Wright (@awrighty83) May 20, 2021

Best of Luck Smyth and Remi💙 — paddyqpr_1882 (@mcguinness2004) May 20, 2021

No disrespect but how on earth has ramkilde got a new contract?🤣 — Tom (@TLewo98) May 20, 2021