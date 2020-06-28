‘Gutted’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to notable exclusion from starting XI v Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest will be hoping they can get back to winning ways when they return to action in the Championship on Sunday.

The Reds host relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town at The City Ground, and they’ll be keen to add to the Terriers’ fears of back-to-back relegations in successive seasons.

Forest drew 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday in their first game back in action after a break due to off-the-field events. Sabri Lamouchi’s side are sat fifth in the second tier standings, and will be eager to pick up three points against Huddersfield.

Do these celebrities support Nottingham Forest or not? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 11 Does James Dean Bradfield support Nottingham Forest? Yes No

Lamouchi has named his starting XI ahead of the game, with Ben Watson coming back into the starting XI for the game, although there is still no Samba Sow in the matchday squad.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans took to social media to issue their thoughts on Lamouchi’s latest team selection.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Ginger Pirlo 😍 — DeltaDarikwa (@CityGroundShelf) June 28, 2020

defo resting sow for derby. has to be — James Arbuthnott II (@DBubbleMachine1) June 28, 2020

What’s happened to sow now? Very happy Watson is back. — Ryan Bardill (@ryanbardill10) June 28, 2020

Looking good and strong! 👊🏻⚽️🔴⚪️ — Henrik NFFC Johansen (@henjohansen1) June 28, 2020

Liking that a lot — Karl (@just_hicksie) June 28, 2020

At least Watson is back but still no Sow which is disappointing 🔴⚪️ — George Carlin (@GC_NFFC) June 28, 2020

Happy with that. Gutted no Sow after being teased but obviously not ready yet! COYR — Richard Giddens (@IamRich87) June 28, 2020

Thought Sow was fit….surely he’s not pulled his hamstring again putting his socks on 🤦‍♂️ Other than that, decent team! #COYR 🙏🙏 — Psycho was back V2 (@psychoFTID) June 28, 2020

Just get Sow fit for playoffs! (assuming we make the playoffs), Gonna need him. — Hilly14HD (@Hilly14HD) June 28, 2020

Sow 100% being saved for the play off games — Scott Cresswell (@ScottCresswell) June 28, 2020