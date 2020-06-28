Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Gutted’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to notable exclusion from starting XI v Huddersfield Town

Published

2 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest will be hoping they can get back to winning ways when they return to action in the Championship on Sunday. 

The Reds host relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town at The City Ground, and they’ll be keen to add to the Terriers’ fears of back-to-back relegations in successive seasons.

Forest drew 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday in their first game back in action after a break due to off-the-field events. Sabri Lamouchi’s side are sat fifth in the second tier standings, and will be eager to pick up three points against Huddersfield.

Lamouchi has named his starting XI ahead of the game, with Ben Watson coming back into the starting XI for the game, although there is still no Samba Sow in the matchday squad.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans took to social media to issue their thoughts on Lamouchi’s latest team selection.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


