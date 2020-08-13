Latest News
‘Gutted’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans left frustrated as injury blow is confirmed
There were high hopes for Ryan Edmondson when the Leeds United youngster joined Scottish side Aberdeen on loan for the 2020/21 campaign.
It was the first loan spell of the young forward’s career, and he would have been hoping that he could make a positive impact with the Dons at the earliest of opportunities.
But he has been hit with a frustrating injury blow, with Aberdeen confirming that Edmondson had picked up an ankle injury that could keep him out of action for 3-4 months.
The Scottish club also confirmed that Edmondson had returned to Leeds to see a specialist who will look at his recovery plan going forward.
The 19-year-old released a statement after his injury blow was confirmed, and expressed his eagerness to get back playing for Aberdeen in the near future.
Absolutely gutted but I can assure you all that I will try my very best to get back fit and join the boys back up at Pittodrie soon🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/kpF9hp3SA6
— Ryan Edmondson (@Ryan_edmondson9) August 12, 2020
Plenty of Leeds United supporters took to social media to react to this frustrating injury update on Edmondson.
Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….
What doesn't kill you Will make you Stronger, keep the faith MOT
— Tony Fitzgerald (@ScottTonyfitz11) August 12, 2020
Fix up quick, they’ll need you
— Charlie Coghlan (@coghlan_charlie) August 12, 2020
Gutted for ya lad, thought this move might have kickstarted your rise
— Andy Tunstall (@TunnyMOT) August 13, 2020
Just a set back Ryan, you'll be banging goals in for 2021.
— Nongnu (@Nongnu243) August 13, 2020
Keep strong Ryan you’ll bounce back.
— one klich (@KlichOne) August 12, 2020
You'll be back even strong lad , we all believe in u MOT
— LUFC RHYS (C) (@lufc_rhys) August 13, 2020
Mate gutted for you best of luck with the recovery 🔵🟡⚪️
— AMB2912 (@amb2912) August 12, 2020
That’s awful for you , a promising superstar , the Leeds boys will sort you and you’ll be back stronger. mot .
— Norman Dalton (@NormanDalton6) August 13, 2020
Devastated for you Ryan, but your time will come👊💪
— rico74leeds (@rico74leeds) August 12, 2020
Rob Price will fix ya bud. You'll be back stronger than ever. Stay strong.
— Skomand Sudovian (@SkomandS) August 12, 2020
Absolutely gutted for you , get some Rest & Come back stronger #alaw
— Nicky w ✌✌✌ (@slickers1989) August 12, 2020