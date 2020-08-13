Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Gutted’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans left frustrated as injury blow is confirmed

8 mins ago

There were high hopes for Ryan Edmondson when the Leeds United youngster joined Scottish side Aberdeen on loan for the 2020/21 campaign. 

It was the first loan spell of the young forward’s career, and he would have been hoping that he could make a positive impact with the Dons at the earliest of opportunities.

But he has been hit with a frustrating injury blow, with Aberdeen confirming that Edmondson had picked up an ankle injury that could keep him out of action for 3-4 months.

The Scottish club also confirmed that Edmondson had returned to Leeds to see a specialist who will look at his recovery plan going forward.

The 19-year-old released a statement after his injury blow was confirmed, and expressed his eagerness to get back playing for Aberdeen in the near future.

Plenty of Leeds United supporters took to social media to react to this frustrating injury update on Edmondson.

