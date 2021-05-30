‘Gutted’ – Plenty of Blackpool fans react to notable exclusion from starting XI ahead of play-off final

Blackpool will be looking to win promotion back into the Championship on Sunday afternoon, when they take on Lincoln City in the League One play-off final.

The Tangerines booked their spot at Wembley with a win over Oxford United in their play-off semi-final earlier this month.

Neil Critchley’s side were hugely impressive in the win over Oxford, and will be hoping they can build on that strong performance when they return to action on Sunday afternoon.

Blackpool are set to take on Lincoln City at Wembley for a place in the Championship next season, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between both teams.

Critchley has named his starting XI ahead of the game, with Everton loanee Ellis Simms missing out on the matchday squad, which is likely to be the main talking point heading into this one.

🔢 Today's side to take on @LincolnCity_FC, in association with @smithshire: 🔸 Yates up top as Simms misses out

🔸 Mitchell and Anderson out wide

🔸 CJ HAMILTON returns for a place on the bench! 🍊 #UTMP pic.twitter.com/5isSKB0Syd — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) May 30, 2021

Plenty of Blackpool supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Critchley’s team selection ahead of the clash against the Imps.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…

Simms no way — Dan (@dan_masonn01) May 30, 2021

COME ON BOYS MAKE US PROUD — George (@_GeorgeGlass) May 30, 2021

Where’s sims 😯 — ThousandJester4 (@jjmcnono) May 30, 2021

Absolutely gutted for Simms but… COME ON YOU POOL 🧡🍊

(CJ 👀) https://t.co/EAP59p5sag — Daniel (@themightypooI) May 30, 2021

Oh dear Simms took a knock — BFC 🍊🍊🍊 (@bfc_areback) May 30, 2021

Simms 🙁 — Sam Davis (@SamgDavis) May 30, 2021