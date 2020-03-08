‘Gutted’, ‘Our best player’ – These Stoke City fans respond as setback confirmed

Stoke City will be without Joe Allen for the remainder of the season after the influential midfielder suffered a ruptured Achilles.

The Welsh international, who will miss Euro 2020 as a result as well, was forced off at half-time in the 5-1 demolition of Hull City.

Speaking to the club’s media after the game, boss Michael O’Neill confirmed the bad news and revealed he was ‘devastated’ for the former Liverpool man.

Allen has been a key component of this Potters side since the Northern Irishman was appointed as the new boss and his performances have gone up a level over the past few months.

Therefore, he will be sorely missed by Stoke as they look to stay in the Championship, as well as for his country this summer.

As you would expect, the fans were gutted for Allen and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts after the blow was announced. Here we look at some of the comments…

Transformed under MoN. Hey joe, sending massive get well soons. ❤️ — Whats all the fuss about? (@stuartmitton1) March 7, 2020

He’s been doing the work of two men many times this season all the best joe 👍 — Peter Plant (@peterplant57) March 7, 2020

Come back stronger joe you’ll be missed gutted #wellbewithyou — David Johnson (@davescfc1) March 7, 2020

Gutted for him. Our best player. — Ahmed (@maarabou) March 7, 2020

Get well soon Joe ❤️! We all LOVE YOU CAPITAN💪 — Josemi (@josemiz33) March 7, 2020

Speedy recovery Joe! — Matthew Evans⚫️⚪️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@EvansScfc) March 7, 2020

We are as well — Jack🔪 (@MaccaSzn) March 7, 2020