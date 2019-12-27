‘Gutted’, ‘Not good’ – Loads of Charlton fans react to significant player update

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that on-loan West Bromwich Albion striker Jonathan Leko has been ruled out for the rest of the season after rupturing his ACL.

Lee Bowyer has confirmed that Jonathan Leko will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury in last weekend's draw at @QPR 👉https://t.co/awDSqXOPny #cafc pic.twitter.com/2JnQSke7X7 — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) December 27, 2019

The 20-year-old suffered the injury against Queens Park Rangers last Saturday, being forced off in the 11th minute of the contest.

“It came from nothing – he jumped, landed, jolted his knee a bit and has done his ACL,” Lee Bowyer said on the club website.

QUIZ: Can you name every Charlton top goalscorer from the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 Who was Charlton's top goalscorer in the 2018/2019 season? Lyle Taylor Joe Aribo Igor Vetokele Karlan Grant

The club have also confirmed that the striker’s loan deal will now come to an end in January, as he will return to West Bromwich Albion to have an operation on his knee and begin rehabilitation with his parent club.

Leko has made 21 appearances this season for Charlton, scoring five goals and contributing with four assists.

Here are what the Addicks fans had to say on Twitter following the news, with the majority of supporters wishing Leko well in his recovery.

Not good for the lad. Wish him a speedy recovery. — Zech Tyler 🖖🏻♿️ (@zechmix) December 27, 2019

Get well soon Jon ❤💔 — Zac (@ZacN02) December 27, 2019

Very unfortunate, great player with a lot more to give. All the best on the recovery 💪🏼 — Azz2K🦧 (@Azz2K_) December 27, 2019

Most underrated player we had scored some important goals! Will only get better! — Billy Coles (@B_Coles) December 27, 2019

Gutted for him tbh. However frustrating he may have been at times, can’t knock the amount of effort and desire he put into playing for the red and white shirt. Wish him a successful operation and speedy recovery.🙏🏼 #cafc — Ben (@BenCAFC93) December 27, 2019

Gutted for the Lad 👍🏻 — DODGER (@dodgercafc) December 27, 2019

Best wishes🙏🏻 — nicole (@nicolexearl) December 27, 2019