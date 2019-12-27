Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

‘Gutted’, ‘Not good’ – Loads of Charlton fans react to significant player update

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that on-loan West Bromwich Albion striker Jonathan Leko has been ruled out for the rest of the season after rupturing his ACL.

The 20-year-old suffered the injury against Queens Park Rangers last Saturday, being forced off in the 11th minute of the contest.

“It came from nothing – he jumped, landed, jolted his knee a bit and has done his ACL,” Lee Bowyer said on the club website.

The club have also confirmed that the striker’s loan deal will now come to an end in January, as he will return to West Bromwich Albion to have an operation on his knee and begin rehabilitation with his parent club.

Leko has made 21 appearances this season for Charlton, scoring five goals and contributing with four assists.

Here are what the Addicks fans had to say on Twitter following the news, with the majority of supporters wishing Leko well in his recovery.


