‘Gutted’, ‘No real loss’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans react to player update

Plenty of Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Alan Judge is set to miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a metatarsal injury in training.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, scans have revealed that the midfielder has suffered a stress fracture in his foot.

Since joining Ipswich from Brentford last year, Judge has experienced a mixed amount of success at Portman Road.

Despite illustrating some occasional signs of promise in the Championship towards the end of the previous season, the Republic of Ireland international was unable to prevent his side from suffering relegation to the third-tier.

Whilst Judge has made 30 appearances in League One during the current campaign, he has only been able to deliver the goods on a sporadic basis for the Tractor Boys.

Having seen his side suffer defeat in each of their last four league games, it will be intriguing to see who Ipswich manager Paul Lambert opts to start in Saturday’s showdown with Bristol Rovers.

With Judge sidelined, the likes of Armando Dobra and Tyreece Simpson will both be pushing for a place in the Tractor Boys’ starting eleven having made cameo appearances during last weekend’s clash with Coventry City.

After the club shared the latest news concerning Judge, plenty of Ipswich fans reacted on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Gutted. He been our best player recently. Really working hard up and down. Come back stronger @10judgey — Adam Cornish (@AdamCornish7) March 11, 2020

You have to wonder what they do in training.. Constantly for the last 5-10 seasons half the squad is injured. — Ryan Peck (@RyanPeck77) March 11, 2020

Typical 😂 Hope he has a speedy recovery, perhaps a young and firing Dobra can replace him? — Cameron (@lawseyitfc) March 11, 2020

what is the point anymore — Jake Sweetman (@sweetmansays) March 11, 2020

Bad news. Wishing Alan a speedy recovery. 👍 #itfc — Mary McCourt (@mjcben148) March 11, 2020

Shame for Judge but hopefully an opportunity for one of our youngsters to get more game time. — ipswichjon (@ipswichjon) March 11, 2020

Any hope has completely diminished now. — Craig (@Craigg10) March 11, 2020

No real loss, let's be fair — GDoh (@GarethDoherty1) March 11, 2020

If Dobra doesn't start now 🤯 — Archie Ruffles (@RufflesArchie) March 11, 2020