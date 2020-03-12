Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘Gutted’, ‘No real loss’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans react to player update

Published

44 mins ago

on

Plenty of Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Alan Judge is set to miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a metatarsal injury in training.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, scans have revealed that the midfielder has suffered a stress fracture in his foot.

Since joining Ipswich from Brentford last year, Judge has experienced a mixed amount of success at Portman Road.

Despite illustrating some occasional signs of promise in the Championship towards the end of the previous season, the Republic of Ireland international was unable to prevent his side from suffering relegation to the third-tier.

Whilst Judge has made 30 appearances in League One during the current campaign, he has only been able to deliver the goods on a sporadic basis for the Tractor Boys.

Having seen his side suffer defeat in each of their last four league games, it will be intriguing to see who Ipswich manager Paul Lambert opts to start in Saturday’s showdown with Bristol Rovers.

With Judge sidelined, the likes of Armando Dobra and Tyreece Simpson will both be pushing for a place in the Tractor Boys’ starting eleven having made cameo appearances during last weekend’s clash with Coventry City.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Ipswich quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15

Who is this former Ipswich centre-back? (left)

After the club shared the latest news concerning Judge, plenty of Ipswich fans reacted on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Gutted’, ‘No real loss’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans react to player update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: