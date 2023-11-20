Highlights Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan will miss the rest of the season after ankle surgery. A major setback for the team.

Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan has confirmed that he will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on an ankle problem.

Darragh Lenihan set for lengthy Middlesbrough absence

The 29-year-old last played for Boro on September 23, and whilst he had been on the bench for a few games after, he was managing a problem, with boss Michael Carrick coy on what exactly Lenihan had done.

However, the issue was a serious one, as Lenihan took to Instagram to send a message to Boro supporters, where he confirmed he will not be back for the remainder of the campaign.

“Road to recovery begins today after undergoing a successful operation. Gutted to be missing the rest of the season but I’ll be helping the lads as best I can from afar.”

How big a blow is this for Middlesbrough?

There’s no denying that this is a huge setback for Carrick, as Lenihan is a strong, reliable centre-back at this level, and it’s an area of the pitch that Boro aren’t exactly stacked with options.

So, this is a real blow, as Lenihan has been a regular since his move from Blackburn, and, as mentioned, he has done well for Boro. Plus, it’s not just his quality as a defender, as he is also a leader, which will be missed.

Matt Clarke is stepping up his return to full fitness, but other than that, Carrick will be hoping that Dael Fry and Paddy McNair can stay fit over the hectic December period.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

Will Middlesbrough sign a centre-back in January?

The recruitment team at the Riverside Stadium will always be monitoring potential targets, and you would imagine they will now be looking closely for a new centre-back in January.

You could argue they needed to add one player for that role in the New Year anyway, but it’s sure to be a high priority now.

After a very difficult start to the campaign, Carrick has turned Boro around, and you would expect them to be firmly in the mix for the play-offs come January, so it will be interesting to see what business they get done.

Fans will no doubt feel that several areas of the squad could be improved, but bringing in a defender, early in the window if possible, is likely to happen now.

What next for Middlesbrough?

Carrick has coped without Lenihan for the past month, so whilst this is a blow, it’s not a fresh problem for the boss, so he will be happy with how the group are doing.

Nevertheless, this is a concern ahead of a busy period, but they will have to deal with it, and there is still enough ability at Middlesbrough to push on.

Next up, they face Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday in what will be a tough game, but it’s also a winnable fixture for the Teesside outfit, who are looking to get into the top six.

Boro currently sit two points outside the play-off places, with 16 games played in the Championship.