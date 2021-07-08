Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Crystal Palace

‘Gutted’ – Many Reading fans react as top player seals exit

Published

9 mins ago

on

Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing of Reading winger Michael Olise for an undisclosed fee, as confirmed by the Premier League club’s Twitter account. 

Olise, who rose through the academy in Berkshire before becoming an integral part of Reading’s first team set up over the last couple of seasons, made 39 appearances last season and finished the campaign with seven goals and provided a further 12 assists.

Despite being an undisclosed fee, Reading’s announcement of Olise’s departure mentioned that they had received a club record fee.

Not only was Olise’s ability praised by Reading fans, but his scintillating performances in a Reading shirt saw him swoop the EFL’s Young Player of the Season award, as well as being selected in both the EFL’s and the PFA’s Championship team of the season line-ups.

Olise now heads to the Premier League and will make the short journey to South London to link up with new manager Patrick Vieira.

There is no denying that Olise will already be pushing for first-team football despite stepping up a level and still being a teenager. The 19-year-old now has two years of Championship experience under his belt and he has the goal contributions to match the hype around his name.

Here we take a look at how Reading fans have reacted to Olise’s departure…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Gutted’ – Many Reading fans react as top player seals exit

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: