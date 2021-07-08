‘Gutted’ – Many Reading fans react as top player seals exit

Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing of Reading winger Michael Olise for an undisclosed fee, as confirmed by the Premier League club’s Twitter account.

Olise, who rose through the academy in Berkshire before becoming an integral part of Reading’s first team set up over the last couple of seasons, made 39 appearances last season and finished the campaign with seven goals and provided a further 12 assists.

Despite being an undisclosed fee, Reading’s announcement of Olise’s departure mentioned that they had received a club record fee.

Not only was Olise’s ability praised by Reading fans, but his scintillating performances in a Reading shirt saw him swoop the EFL’s Young Player of the Season award, as well as being selected in both the EFL’s and the PFA’s Championship team of the season line-ups.

Olise now heads to the Premier League and will make the short journey to South London to link up with new manager Patrick Vieira.

There is no denying that Olise will already be pushing for first-team football despite stepping up a level and still being a teenager. The 19-year-old now has two years of Championship experience under his belt and he has the goal contributions to match the hype around his name.

Here we take a look at how Reading fans have reacted to Olise’s departure…

Goodbye young King 👑 bring on a relegation scrap #ReadingFC https://t.co/f5jKVIOFrr — Sam Nicholson (@SamNicoo) July 8, 2021

Best of luck for the future — Johnny Hunt (@Huntyroyal) July 8, 2021

may as well fold the club now lads — myles (@mgooIian) July 8, 2021

Yep we are going down 🤣 — JBH (@JBH_RFC) July 8, 2021

Gutted 😢 Good luck to the lad! Hope he smashes it at Palace — Jimmy Molloy (@northeastroyal) July 8, 2021

Raw talent, frustrating at times but undoubtedly one of our most promising prospects. Good luck mate, go smash it — Chris (@ChrissRFC) July 8, 2021

Going to a mediocre premier club under a manager in my own opinion who will probably get sacked, sideway move for him but wish him all the luck — Hayden Foster (@HaydenFoster18) July 8, 2021