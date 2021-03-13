‘Gutted’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to key player’s absence vs Reading

Nottingham Forest will be looking to return to winning ways this afternoon as they prepare to take on Reading at the City Ground.

The Reds have lost their last two games in the Championship, falling to two successive 1-0 defeats to Luton Town and Watford last week.

Today will be another tough test for Forest, as top-six contenders Reading look to make it four wins on the spin in the Championship.

Looking for a response from his side, Chris Hughton has opted to make four changes to his side.

There’s a big change in defence, with Scott McKenna replacing Joe Worrall who misses out through injury.

In midfield, Cafu replaces Ryan Yates who drops to the bench, and there are also two changes out wide as Sammy Ameobi and Joe Lolley replace Anthony Knockaert and Joe Lolley.

Here, we take a look at fans’ reactions as the Reds’ team news emerges…

Grabbs or Taylor start for me. Gutted Worralls missing #nffc — TenaciousT (@ThornStinger) March 13, 2021

Is there a prophecy where we can either Worrall or McKenna but not the other? — Sarcastic Forest (@SarcasticForest) March 13, 2021

Funny way of spelling Worrall — James Taylor (@jtweets92) March 13, 2021

No Worrall 😢 — nffcdan23 (@nffcdan23) March 13, 2021

bong and no worrall good god — lauren🤍 (@nffc_lauren) March 13, 2021