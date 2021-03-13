Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Gutted’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to key player’s absence vs Reading

Nottingham Forest will be looking to return to winning ways this afternoon as they prepare to take on Reading at the City Ground.

The Reds have lost their last two games in the Championship, falling to two successive 1-0 defeats to Luton Town and Watford last week.

Today will be another tough test for Forest, as top-six contenders Reading look to make it four wins on the spin in the Championship.

Looking for a response from his side, Chris Hughton has opted to make four changes to his side.

There’s a big change in defence, with Scott McKenna replacing Joe Worrall who misses out through injury.

In midfield, Cafu replaces Ryan Yates who drops to the bench, and there are also two changes out wide as Sammy Ameobi and Joe Lolley replace Anthony Knockaert and Joe Lolley.

Here, we take a look at fans’ reactions as the Reds’ team news emerges…


