Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

‘Gutted’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans have a similar view in reaction to popular figure’s parting message

Published

3 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town have began building for the 2020/21 season, with the club set to oversee another change in the dugout after Danny Cowley was sacked over the weekend.

Cowley, plus his brother and assistant Nicky Cowley, only arrived in West Yorkshire back in September and secured the club’s Championship status for another year when they beat West Brom on Friday night.

However, a change has been called for and a club statement yesterday confirmed the exit of Cowley. In addition to that, Mark Hudson will be leaving after a six-year stint with the club as a player and coach.

QUIZ: Do you know the colour of these 40 EFL clubs’ home shirts?

1 of 40

WHAT IS THE COLOUR OF BRENTFORD'S HOME SHIRT?

Hudson, 38, took to Twitter to deliver a parting message to the Huddersfield fans, with genuine passion and a heavy heart:

On the back of that statement, many Town fans have wished Hudson all the best for the future, with others left confused why these plans have been ripped up after a decent spell from Cowley and his coaching staff.

Here, we look at that reaction…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Gutted’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans have a similar view in reaction to popular figure’s parting message

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: