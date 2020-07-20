‘Gutted’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans have a similar view in reaction to popular figure’s parting message

Huddersfield Town have began building for the 2020/21 season, with the club set to oversee another change in the dugout after Danny Cowley was sacked over the weekend.

Cowley, plus his brother and assistant Nicky Cowley, only arrived in West Yorkshire back in September and secured the club’s Championship status for another year when they beat West Brom on Friday night.

However, a change has been called for and a club statement yesterday confirmed the exit of Cowley. In addition to that, Mark Hudson will be leaving after a six-year stint with the club as a player and coach.

QUIZ: Do you know the colour of these 40 EFL clubs’ home shirts?

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE COLOUR OF BRENTFORD'S HOME SHIRT? Black White Red Red & White stripes

Hudson, 38, took to Twitter to deliver a parting message to the Huddersfield fans, with genuine passion and a heavy heart:

Sad to leave the club after 6 years. You have to embrace change and I wish the club, staff and it’s special fans more of the happy times I was lucky to have shared with you. Thank you for some amazing memories. Up the Terriers. Huds — Mark Hudson (@M_Hudson5) July 20, 2020

On the back of that statement, many Town fans have wished Hudson all the best for the future, with others left confused why these plans have been ripped up after a decent spell from Cowley and his coaching staff.

Here, we look at that reaction…

Good luck to yourself, Dr John and the Cowley Brothers. I have no idea what is going on. You had done so well to create a foundation to build on for a successful campaign next season. Thank for your time and dedication over the 6 years. — john smith (@cupplatecake) July 20, 2020

Best of luck for the future @M_Hudson5, its been a pleasure having you at #htafc, You've certainly seen some ups and downs!

Hopefully see you back in the game very shortly. I'm sure you will be! — Huddersfield Town Family 💙 (@htafc_family) July 20, 2020

Many thanks Mark for your great leadership whilst skipper of a team that has cemented it's place in #htafc history, and for your hard work and dedication whilst on the coaching staff. Good luck to you and your family for the future! — Andy Bednarek (@ABednarek) July 20, 2020

Good luck Captain, been with us through the best and worst of times, leave the club a legend. — Denny Ledger (@denny_ledger) July 20, 2020

Really sad to read this and most upsetting news of them all, great guy and will be missed. Wish you and your lovely family all the luck for the future….bigger and better things to come am sure 😊 — Emma McKay (@Emmashaw_84) July 20, 2020

Thank you for the good times, good luck in the future Mark. — Seb (@SebHTFC) July 20, 2020

Gutted. No idea what's going on, or what vision Phil has, but another sad day for huddersfield town and the fans. Thank you for everything Mark. I wish you all the happiness in the world. — Tricia Fightstar (@funkyhorey) July 20, 2020

Gutted by all this, was hoping for a good season next season with you and the cowleys. Thanks for everything you've done at HTFC as a player and a coach! Wish you and your family all the best for the future! — Dan Hardstaff (@dannyh1997) July 20, 2020