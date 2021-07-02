‘Gutted’ – Many Barnsley fans react as player seals switch to West Brom

Following in the footsteps of Valerien Ismael, Alex Mowatt has joined West Bromwich Albion, as the Baggies try to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Mowatt, who saw his contract with Barnsley expire late last month, spent four and a half years at Oakwell and played an integral role in last season’s success story of making the play-offs.

Graduating through the Leeds academy system and proving his talent in the first team, some fans at Elland Road believed it was mistake to let Mowatt leave.

The 26-year-old signed for The Tykes in January 2017 before spending a season on-loan at Oxford United. Mowatt then thoroughly impressed on his return to Oakwell the following season, as Barnsley bounced straight to the Championship.

The midfielder then went on to win the club’s player of the season award during the 2019/20 campaign – a year that they narrowly escaped relegation on the last day.

Mowatt has improved season upon season and his consistently scintillating performances last year rightfully caught the attention of a high number of potential suitors.

The departure of Mowatt leaves a big void in the heart of Barnsley’s midfield, but The Tykes have a reputation of recruiting well and still possess a squad full of young, hungry players who have Championship experience.

Good luck in the next stage of your career, Alex. Thanks for everything you’ve done as a Red! — James Allen (@jrallen__) July 2, 2021

Nah, he looks so much better in Barnsley colours. Gutted 😭 — Ibbo🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ibbobfcryan) July 2, 2021

@alex_mowatt congratulations on your move and thanks for your time at Barnsley FC always gave your best. Good luck to you and your family going forward 👍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Kieran Baker (@KSBAKER1986) July 2, 2021

The best (and most obvious) signing Val could have made if he wants to continue the style of play he used for us at West Brom. Those fans that downplayed Mowatt’s abilities when he left wanna give their head a shek https://t.co/dfY4E36UXN — Liam Fountain (@Liam_Fountain) July 2, 2021

Gutted, you've got a top quality player there lads — Ibbo🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ibbobfcryan) July 2, 2021

Got your self a quality player, hope you go straight back up — Jamie Mosley (@Jamiemosleyyy3) July 2, 2021

Top lad and top player deserves his pay rise and a chance to play in the Premier league….Good luck to him just not again us haha — this is jordie (@jordie_bfc) July 2, 2021