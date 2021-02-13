Latest News
‘Gutted’, ‘Made of glass’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans react as frustrating player update emerges
Reading have been dealt a frustrating injury blow, with Veljko Paunovic confirming that John Swift has picked up a long-term hamstring injury.
Paunovic issued the update following Reading’s defeat to Millwall at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as they dropped vital points in the race for promotion into the Premier League.
The Royals are now sat fifth in the Championship table, and will be eager to get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities.
Swift only just returned to the Reading team from a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury, but was withdrawn after an hour in their goalless draw with Stoke City.
Swift scored and assisted once in a recent win against Coventry City, but has only made nine appearances in all competitions this term.
Can you score full marks on this quiz on Reading 2020/21?
He hasn’t featured in Reading’s last two matches, where the Berkshire-based side have slipped to back-to-back defeats in the second-tier.
Plenty of Reading supporters took to social media to voice their frustrations at Swift’s latest injury blow.
Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…
hamstrings like cheese strings that boy…
— Luke (@gibbsey517) February 13, 2021
He’s a good player when he’s fit but he’s barley every fit. Sell I think. Just no point in having a player that plays 2 games then gets injured for 6 weeks
— finlay (@finlayysm) February 13, 2021
😭😭😭 all we want is our front 5 to be fit at the same time. Might not happen this season now. https://t.co/ZEKr4ODXTO
— Ryan Watkins (@RyanWatkins20) February 13, 2021
Sell in the summer https://t.co/LlUytq2fDq
— Louis Stagg (@dinglouis_) February 13, 2021
How's he injured again, must be made of glass
— ollie huxford (@ollie_rfc) February 13, 2021
Is it a surprise he appears to be totally mismanaged after so long out then placing that demand on him in such a short space of time is amateurish
— Ben Ashby (@bashby87) February 13, 2021
Hes a brilliant player but I do think we should look to sell him in the summer. Can use the money to keep some of our younger players and no longer have an ice sculpture on the team
— Luke Rogers (@saiint) February 13, 2021
Need to sell up when he’s fit for maximum money. No good if always injured.
— Jason wicks (@jpwicks1) February 13, 2021
Gutted 😭
— Clare D 🐾 (@claredoc76) February 13, 2021
Cant catch a game
— Mac (@Mac94339932) February 13, 2021