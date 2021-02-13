Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Gutted’, ‘Made of glass’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans react as frustrating player update emerges

11 mins ago

Reading have been dealt a frustrating injury blow, with Veljko Paunovic confirming that John Swift has picked up a long-term hamstring injury. 

Paunovic issued the update following Reading’s defeat to Millwall at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as they dropped vital points in the race for promotion into the Premier League.

The Royals are now sat fifth in the Championship table, and will be eager to get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities.

Swift only just returned to the Reading team from a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury, but was withdrawn after an hour in their goalless draw with Stoke City.

Swift scored and assisted once in a recent win against Coventry City, but has only made nine appearances in all competitions this term.

He hasn’t featured in Reading’s last two matches, where the Berkshire-based side have slipped to back-to-back defeats in the second-tier.

Plenty of Reading supporters took to social media to voice their frustrations at Swift’s latest injury blow.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…


