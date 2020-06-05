‘Gutted’, ‘Legend’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to club’s announcement on player’s future

West Brom have recently confirmed that Chris Brunt will leave the club at the end of the 2019/20 season, which will bring an end to a 13-year stay with the club.

Brunt has made over 400 appearances for the Baggies, since arriving at The Hawthorns back in 2007 from Sheffield Wednesday.

He has also played his part in the club’s two promotions into the Premier League, and will be hoping he can achieve a third in this year’s campaign.

Can you score full marks in this higher or lower West Brom quiz?

1 of 15 West Brom have won higher or lower than 20 fixtures in the Championship so far this season? Higher Lower

West Brom are currently sat second in the Championship table, and are six points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches remaining this term.

Brunt has struggled for consistent game time in the first-team this season though, and has made just nine appearances for Slaven Bilic’s side this season, as they edge closer to winning promotion back into the top-flight.

Plenty of West Brom supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Brunt’s departure at the end of this year’s campaign.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

When all this is over & we can attend games again we have to do something so the fans can give him the send off he deserves #clublegend 💙🤍 — Ian.Baggie.9 (@IanWBA9) June 4, 2020

The worst thing is. We won’t be able to give him a proper send off. Loyalty. Not around in football these days, however Brunty provided that alongside his love for the club. True legend, that oozes class ❤️ — Josh (@JoshhWBA) June 4, 2020

It will be such a shame to see him leave, a true baggies legend, he’s been part of the highs and lows and his commitment has never been in question. I hope he becomes a coach at the club or finds somewhere he can play for a few years before coming back to coach! 👏🏼 — JonW1995 (@JonW1995) June 4, 2020

End of an era . Brunt & Morrison were part of a change at the club that brought us so much success . Will we ever see a player like Brunt put on the stripes for so many years again? I'm not sure. Thanks for the memories. Top bloke , model pro and club legend. — One day it will 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@baggiesfan1983) June 4, 2020

Superb player for us. One of the greats. We'll miss his crosses and corners, as well as those sublime free kicks. All the best for the future Brunty 💙🤍 — Bomber's Boots (@BombersBoots) June 4, 2020

Knew it was coming, but still gutted. A true gentleman and an absolute #WBA legend. Definitely my favourite player over the past decade or so. — Nigel Groves (@NigeMaria) June 4, 2020

Gutted that we as fans won't be able to give him a cheer and a proper send off – which he so deserves. A wonderful footballer and a brilliant servant to our great club. — Dominic Hill (@DomHill83) June 4, 2020

Sad to see him go, he's served us well and is unquestionably an Albion legend. No argument.

Wish him all the best in whatever he does next.

"Ole Ole Ole, Chrissy Brunt, Brunt Brunt"

🔵⚪💚💛 — Andrew Morris (@AndyMoz18) June 4, 2020

Legend through and through! Hopefully he comes back to the club as a coach like Mozza 💙 — WBA Daily (@wbadaily) June 4, 2020

When all this mess is over give him the testimonial he deserves so we can give him a proper send off 💙 — Jay Hickman (@HurricaneHic147) June 4, 2020

you're gonna make me cry, end of an era was at the club when I started supporting Albion properly, when i was 8, Love him absolute legend. 💙 — Kiran Gill (@KiranGill0) June 4, 2020

Achieved a lot with us sad to see him go! Thanks for everything Brunty! — WEST BROM FAN TV (@ALBIONFANTV) June 4, 2020