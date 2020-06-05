Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Gutted’, ‘Legend’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to club’s announcement on player’s future

4 mins ago

West Brom have recently confirmed that Chris Brunt will leave the club at the end of the 2019/20 season, which will bring an end to a 13-year stay with the club. 

Brunt has made over 400 appearances for the Baggies, since arriving at The Hawthorns back in 2007 from Sheffield Wednesday.

He has also played his part in the club’s two promotions into the Premier League, and will be hoping he can achieve a third in this year’s campaign.

West Brom are currently sat second in the Championship table, and are six points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches remaining this term.

Brunt has struggled for consistent game time in the first-team this season though, and has made just nine appearances for Slaven Bilic’s side this season, as they edge closer to winning promotion back into the top-flight.

Plenty of West Brom supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Brunt’s departure at the end of this year’s campaign.

