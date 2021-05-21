‘Gutted’, ‘Legend’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player’s message as departure is confirmed

Sheffield Wednesday have recently announced that Keiren Westwood will be one of those to depart the club this summer, when his contract reaches a conclusion.

Westwood has been with the club since 2014, having been on the books with both Coventry City and Sunderland earlier in his career.

The Irishman went on to make 199 appearances in total for Sheffield Wednesday, and caught the eye with some strong performances over the years.

He made 20 appearances in all competitions this term, but his efforts were unable to stop the Owls from being relegated into League One.

They drew 3-3 with Derby County on the final day of the 2020/21 season, which saw the Rams survive at Sheffield Wednesday’s expense.

Westwood recently took to Twitter to send a message to the Sheffield Wednesday supporters a message after his departure was confirmed by the club.

Plenty of the Hillsborough faithful were quick to take to social media to react to the goalkeeper’s message.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

You are up there Keiren with some of the best goalkeepers that have played for the football club. From achieving a club record clean sheets to vital saves that have won or saved us points. THANK YOU!! Best of luck for the future. — SwfcFan (@SwfcFan12) May 20, 2021

Top top bloke. Thank you for giving so much to us @WestwoodKeiren. Will be massively missed. All the best for the future. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) May 20, 2021

Seen some unreal performances from you weary thank you for everything big man once an owl always an owl👏🏻 — Badger (@LouisAsher1) May 20, 2021

All the best westy. One of the best 🧤 One of the few players that can walk away this season with your head held high. All the best for whatever is next. — kenners🦉 ///\///\// 🦉 (@robbiebebbie) May 20, 2021

Top man, top keeper and a poor decision not to keep him. Good luck Keiren and thanks for your service to us. — Richard……. (@Richard82158166) May 20, 2021

Gonna miss you. Seriously one of the greatest. Best of luck for you in the future. Be a long, long time until we see the likes of you again between the sticks. — Andy McElwaine (@andymcelwaine) May 20, 2021

We’ll miss you, Keiran. True servant to the club. All the best for the future. — variank | #ChansiriOut (@variank_twitch) May 20, 2021

Legend Westy never doubted your commitment to the badge, shame we couldn’t wish you good luck at Hillsboro. All the very best for the future #wawaw 💙💙💙👍🦉 — John Duncan (@JohnDuncanJD) May 20, 2021

There’s only 1 Keiren Westwood. Wish you and your family every happiness. It just won’t be the same without you. Once an owl always an owl. wawaw 🦉😢 — mave SWFC (@Mave_25) May 20, 2021

All the very best for the future, probably the best keeper we’ve had in my lifetime. — PriceyOwl (@OwlPricey) May 20, 2021

Without a doubt one of the best keepers we’ve had at the club. So sad to see you go, yet another without a farewell from the fans. I will treasure you video message always! Good luck for the future to you and @DrHWesty 🦉💙 — JillOvO🦉💙 (@RlJill) May 20, 2021

Gutted is an understatement. Thank you for the memories no one will command the defence like you do. Good luck to you and your family for the future. 💙🦉💙 — sharon fowler (@sharonfowler69) May 20, 2021