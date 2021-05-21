Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Gutted’, ‘Legend’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player’s message as departure is confirmed

Sheffield Wednesday have recently announced that Keiren Westwood will be one of those to depart the club this summer, when his contract reaches a conclusion. 

Westwood has been with the club since 2014, having been on the books with both Coventry City and Sunderland earlier in his career.

The Irishman went on to make 199 appearances in total for Sheffield Wednesday, and caught the eye with some strong performances over the years.

He made 20 appearances in all competitions this term, but his efforts were unable to stop the Owls from being relegated into League One.

They drew 3-3 with Derby County on the final day of the 2020/21 season, which saw the Rams survive at Sheffield Wednesday’s expense.

Westwood recently took to Twitter to send a message to the Sheffield Wednesday supporters a message after his departure was confirmed by the club.

Plenty of the Hillsborough faithful were quick to take to social media to react to the goalkeeper’s message.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


