‘Gutted’ – Lee Gregory reacts to Sheffield Wednesday weekend collapse

Sheffield Wednesday forward Lee Gregory has taken to his personal Instagram account to insist that the Owls need to start seeing out matches much better than they did at AFC Wimbledon.

Darren Moore’s side went into the game against Wimbledon aiming to build some momentum in League One after they secured a 1-0 win against Bolton Wanderers in their previous match.

It did seem like Sheffield Wednesday would be able to do that when Gregory managed to register a double to put them into a commanding 2-0 lead at AFC Wimbledon. There were even some chances for the Owls to add a third to really kill off the contest that were not taken.

However, in the final 20 minutes or so the Owls contrived to throw away two precious points with them allowing AFC Wimbledon back into the game, and they managed to snatch a late point.

The dropped points mean that Sheffield Wednesday missed the chance to climb into the League One play-off places and will see pressure on Moore to ensure that they start seeing out games better.

22 questions about Sheffield Wednesday’s away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 Traditionally, what colour did Sheffield Wednesday wear away from home? White Black Purple Green

Following the draw against Wimbledon, Gregory has now taken to his personal Instagram account to express that he was gutted to see the Owls throw two points away. While he also insisted that they need to do a lot better when in such winning positions in the future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee gregory (@lgreggers9)

The verdict

Gregory has handled Sheffield Wednesday’s dropped points situation very well and his comments to the media after the game and on social media now show that he is a real winner.

That is what a lot of Sheffield Wednesday supporters feel the Owls have lacked for a long time now and they are pleased to see the forward acknowledging the issue that they have in seeing out matches at times.

Sometimes it takes an experienced player within a dressing room to take a stand and demand more from the rest of the squad.

That is what Gregory appears to be doing here and that might well prove to be crucial in making sure that similar situations do not happen in future.

The forward will need to reflect on the positives from his perspective in that he was able to add two more goals to his tally for the season. He needs to now take that kind of scoring form into the rest of the campaign.