Sky Bet Championship

‘Gutted’, ‘Kick in the teeth’ – These Swansea City fans react to player announcement

Published

6 mins ago

on

Swansea City have confirmed that Morgan Gibbs-White has returned to parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The attacking midfielder joined the Welsh side at the start of the campaign, and he starred in the first four games for the Swans, scoring one goal.

However, a fractured foot caused the England youth international to miss around three months of action, and he made his comeback as a late sub in the win over Watford last time out.

That has turned out to be his last appearance for the club, as it was announced this afternoon that Gibbs-White will be returning to Molineux.

The Premier League side, who operate with a small squad anyway, have suffered several injuries in recent weeks, with Daniel Podence’s calf injury thought to be the one that triggered this decision.

As you would expect, this update frustrated the Swansea fans, who will have been hoping Gibbs-White would play a prominent role as they look to win promotion.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


