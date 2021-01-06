‘Gutted’, ‘Kick in the teeth’ – These Swansea City fans react to player announcement

Swansea City have confirmed that Morgan Gibbs-White has returned to parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The attacking midfielder joined the Welsh side at the start of the campaign, and he starred in the first four games for the Swans, scoring one goal.

However, a fractured foot caused the England youth international to miss around three months of action, and he made his comeback as a late sub in the win over Watford last time out.

That has turned out to be his last appearance for the club, as it was announced this afternoon that Gibbs-White will be returning to Molineux.

The Premier League side, who operate with a small squad anyway, have suffered several injuries in recent weeks, with Daniel Podence’s calf injury thought to be the one that triggered this decision.

As you would expect, this update frustrated the Swansea fans, who will have been hoping Gibbs-White would play a prominent role as they look to win promotion.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

I was having such a good day! Been refreshing the table since Saturday evening! Yes, we’ve got where we are without him but it really did feel like he could inject further energy and quality into the side. Real shame – possibly for him too if he barely plays. — Dominic O'Shea (@osheasport) January 6, 2021

Big blow that, but at least it’s happened early in the window and gives us time to get someone else in. — Rhodri Owen (@jackswan1411) January 6, 2021

Cooper is well connected in the loan market and Wolves are totally different without Raul. Can't blame them for recalling but don't think it's TOO BIG a blow for the Swans — AJ (@terracetakes) January 6, 2021

Gutted. He's such a good player and we didn't get to see enough of him, sadly. Both were very good additions and brought a cutting edge. Always a risk with a condensed season and injuries – esp this time of year – but really disappointing. — Andrew Rhodes (@andrewrhodesuni) January 6, 2021

What kick in the teeth this is. — Darran (@DazPross) January 6, 2021

Huge blow Stu — Daniel Jones (@danboonjones) January 6, 2021

Have done well without him, but really though MGW could have propelled us further. Attacking options needed before end of the month! — Rob Blake (@robblake13) January 6, 2021