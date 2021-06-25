‘Gutted,’ ‘Just a bizarre transfer’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react as player departs Portman Road

Ipswich Town have announced the departure of 21-year-old Jack Lankester, as he joins fellow League One side Cambridge United for an undisclosed fee.

The attacking midfielder made 17 league appearances last season – but was set to train with the Under-23s this summer as Paul Cook looks to perform a demolition job on his current squad.

The Tractor Boys finished ninth in the third tier last season, one of the reasons why the Ipswich manager is so intent on change in the next few months. And though many players have already left Suffolk in the last two months including former club captain Luke Chambers and starlet Andre Dozzell, many more departures are likely to come.

In an interview with The Athletic, the club’s co-owner stated that only around 10% of the club’s current squad will still be here by the time the transfer window shuts in a couple of months – and Lankester has managed to jump ship reasonably quickly as he avoids the humiliation of training with the youth team.

He will now link up with the Yellows on a two-year deal – and will continue competing in the third tier after their automatic promotion from League Two last season. While Cambridge fans warmly welcome his signature, how do Ipswich fans feel about his departure? Is he a player they would have kept? Or just another man they needed to cut ties with this summer as Paul Cook rebuilds his squad?

Let’s look at some of the latest reaction on Twitter from their supporters.

Don’t think it’s a shock at all tbh. He wouldn’t have played at all this season, so best for him to move on and play regular football — Josh (@Jinnes_18) June 25, 2021

Best of luck with the move. Obvious talent there, but given his injury we never really saw the best of him. #itfc https://t.co/Ar0J7tSSYO — Tom Baines (@tombaines88) June 25, 2021

This is fine, if all new signings coming in are better than the players we had. Which they will be, right? 🤔😬 — _Switch ➕➖=➗✖️ (@Fpltractorboy) June 25, 2021

I’ve been 110% behind the rebuilding job happening at #ITFC but this is a poor decision for me. This kid could be a big player in the future if he can stay fit. https://t.co/oNi1FRfxZP — Simon Wyse (@Wysey01) June 25, 2021

Could’ve gone out on loan — Olly (@ollyBurgess01) June 25, 2021

Just a bizarre transfer. Cambridge have themselves a good player with a lot of potential https://t.co/DjgQeKjS5Y — Southgate (@Southgate93) June 25, 2021

Not a fan of this decision at all I am afraid. — CobboldMassive (@CobboldMassive) June 25, 2021