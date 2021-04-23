‘Gutted’ – Jamie Paterson shares message amid Bristol City setback

Bristol City midfielder Jamie Paterson has confirmed that he will miss the remainder of the season through injury.

The midfielder admits it has been a “difficult” season on a personal level, in what has also been a tricky campaign for the Robins.

Paterson was a key player for City in the first half of the campaign, scoring three goals and chipping in with two assists before picking up an injury in November.

After returning for six games in February, he picked up another injury in the 3-1 win over Middlesbrough, with Nigel Pearson watching on from the stands that day.

Paterson is yet to feature under Pearson since he took the reins at Ashton Gate in February, and that is now to be the case until next season.

Paterson has took to Instagram to confirm that he will be missing for the remainder of the season, but spoke of his determination to “come back stronger”.

The Verdict

It has been a tough season for City, and that has been the case for Paterson too.

He was a key player under Dean Holden in the first few months of the season and was thriving in a free midfield role.

But injuries caught up with him and hampered his progress, and he’s only managed play 20 times in the Championship this term.

It’s a tough one for him, but all he has to do now is focus on getting back fit and hitting the ground running in pre-season as he looks to make an impression under Pearson.