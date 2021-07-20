Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Gutted’, ‘It’s a shame’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to recent transfer news

Many Charlton Athletic fans have been reacting to the news on Twitter that midfielder Andrew Shinnie has signed for Livingston in Scotland. 

The 32-year-old has been allowed to depart the Valley on a free transfer after seeing his previous deal with the Addicks expire and will now be looking to make a lasting impact back in his homeland moving forwards.

Shinnie was a regular for the South London club last term and made 29 league appearances in Sky Bet League One, whilst also racking up three goals and six assists in the process as the Addicks narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs.

Naturally the news of Shinnie’s move north of the border didn’t take long to reach the Charlton faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement.

