‘Gutted’, ‘It’s a shame’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to recent transfer news

Many Charlton Athletic fans have been reacting to the news on Twitter that midfielder Andrew Shinnie has signed for Livingston in Scotland.

The 32-year-old has been allowed to depart the Valley on a free transfer after seeing his previous deal with the Addicks expire and will now be looking to make a lasting impact back in his homeland moving forwards.

Shinnie was a regular for the South London club last term and made 29 league appearances in Sky Bet League One, whilst also racking up three goals and six assists in the process as the Addicks narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs.

Naturally the news of Shinnie’s move north of the border didn’t take long to reach the Charlton faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Really sorry we let him go, not given enough of a chance at CAFC. Excellent signing for you guys, got yourself one classy player. — chris collingwood (@bovvywevvy) July 19, 2021

Harsh treatment at Charlton, very tidy player… — paul (@paulthecab) July 19, 2021

A great signing at that level. Go Shiniesta — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) July 19, 2021

Best of luck to him, it's a shame we didn't give him another chance, you've got a very good and honest player there, good luck Andrew — Marc Drury 🌴 (@marcDcafc) July 19, 2021

You’ve got a classy player on your hands there, really wish we’d signed him for a year at least at #CAFC Good luck Andrew 👍 — Jon Goff aka Courtney 🔴⚪️ (@joffney73) July 19, 2021

Wasted at Charlton. Was 8 out of 10 everytime he played for us. NA didn't give him much of a chance. Good luck Andy — PCPresenter (@PcPresenter) July 19, 2021

Great signing, was gutted to see him not get offered an extended contract tbh! All the best Andrew! 🔴⚪️ — Connor Winter (@connorwinter123) July 19, 2021

You have signed some player. I wish we could have kept him at the Valley. Good luck Shins thanks for being part of our famous history! — Kerpowell (@RainhamRob) July 19, 2021

Was doing fine for me here at CAFC. Didn’t get a look in under Adkins. Strange really. Good luck Andy. — Mike H (@mikehn001) July 19, 2021

You've bagged yourselves a very decent player – all the best Andy 👍 — Paul Pratt (@PaulPra46318371) July 19, 2021

Look after him, he’s the real deal #cafc — Alfie Hollins (@alfie_tweets) July 19, 2021

Fantastic player. — Jim Goss (@Goss76Jim) July 19, 2021