‘Gutted is an understatement’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to significant club announcement

Derby County have confirmed that the club have filed a notice of intention to enter administration, in a further blow to the club’s future.

Having only narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship on the final day of last season, the Rams have been dogged by financial issues recently.

Now it seems as though Derby’s owners have been forced to take drastic steps in an attempt to secure new ownership and backing for the club.

In a statement issued on Friday night, Derby confirmed they were looking to enter administration after struggling to find a buyer for the club, while also claiming that the impact of the pandemic has contributed to the Rams’ struggles to fulfil their financial obligations.

The club also claimed that they were unable to draw on £8.3million worth of financial support, a comment the EFL have expressed their disappointment in.

Furthermore, Derby have urged the EFL and administrators to help the club find a buyer as quickly as possible.

With Derby already facing a nine-point deduction for financial issues, and entering administration carrying an automatic 12-point penalty, it has been suggested the club could be set to lose 21 points, all but confirming their relegation to League One at this early stage of the season.

Wayne Rooney’s side have so far taken seven points from their seven league games so far this season.

Not surprisingly, many Derby fans were far from happy with the news, as they took to Twitter to react to the club’s confirmation of their move towards administration.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

So so sad. So so avoidable. — Greg Lake (@GregLake1) September 17, 2021

Absolute disgrace!!! The size, history and fan base of this football club deserve a hell of a lot better than what is going on! Distraught is an understatement but myself and my gal will be there tomorrow for the lads and the club! 🐏 — Micky Corky Coyle (@corky_coyle) September 17, 2021

Unbelievable whats happening…all the fans can do is back rooney and the players — Gem 🖤🤍 (@gempopmoo) September 17, 2021

Completely embarrassing statement. COVID is at best only a contributing factor, & one which all clubs have had to deal with. Problems at #dcfc are longstanding and began far before COVID was even known about. Tell the fans the truth #dcfc, it’s the least they deserve 🐏 ⚽️ — Mark Boden (@MarkDavidBoden) September 17, 2021

So that’s a 12 point deduction.. plus do we get the EFL one on top? So potentially 21 points?? We need to accept relegation as the long as we don’t lose our club 😩😩 — ⚽️AD⚽️ (@InkedAD) September 17, 2021

Will never, ever stop supporting this club. So sad but let this be the lowest point please. Come on Derby! @dcfcofficial — Mike Cattermole (@Catters61) September 17, 2021

A club this size entering Administration &

It’s only the fan base who suffer in all this ☹. Our club needs us more than ever starting tomorrow against Stoke. * We love you derby *❤🐏 — Danny (@county4ever) September 17, 2021

Never thought the club I have supported as a young 4 year old kid would come to this. Gutted is an understatement but will never stop supporting the only club I know and love — joe hill (@JoedcfcHill) September 17, 2021

Poor show of a statement that.

Pure deflection on most aspects stated.

Honesty and clarity with the fans of this fantastic club should be a given but sadly this has not been the case and the club has been unchecked in its continued lurch from one disaster to another

UP THE RAMS — Lee 🐏🐏once a Ram,always a Ram🐏🐏 (@derbysuperrams) September 17, 2021