Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘Gutted is an understatement’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to significant club announcement

Published

5 mins ago

on

Derby County have confirmed that the club have filed a notice of intention to enter administration, in a further blow to the club’s future.

Having only narrowly avoided relegation from the Championship on the final day of last season, the Rams have been dogged by financial issues recently.

Now it seems as though Derby’s owners have been forced to take drastic steps in an attempt to secure new ownership and backing for the club.

In a statement issued on Friday night, Derby confirmed they were looking to enter administration after struggling to find a buyer for the club, while also claiming that the impact of the pandemic has contributed to the Rams’ struggles to fulfil their financial obligations.

The club also claimed that they were unable to draw on £8.3million worth of financial support, a comment the EFL have expressed their disappointment in.

Can you get 24/24 on this Derby County strikers quiz?

1 of 24

Which of these strikers is Derby County's record goalscorer?

Furthermore, Derby have urged the EFL and administrators to help the club find a buyer as quickly as possible.

With Derby already facing a nine-point deduction for financial issues, and entering administration carrying an automatic 12-point penalty, it has been suggested the club could be set to lose 21 points, all but confirming their relegation to League One at this early stage of the season.

Wayne Rooney’s side have so far taken seven points from their seven league games so far this season.

Not surprisingly, many Derby fans were far from happy with the news, as they took to Twitter to react to the club’s confirmation of their move towards administration.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Gutted is an understatement’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to significant club announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: