‘Gutted is an understatement’ – Many Coventry City fans react as player confirms blow

Many Coventry City fans have taken to Twitter to react to Matt Godden’s message after the forward confirmed that he will miss this afternoon’s clash with Queens Park Rangers after having surgery to remove his appendix.

The forward would have been hoping to lead the line for the Sky Blues in their upcoming fixtures after producing some impressive performances in the Championship during the current campaign.

In the 17 league games that he has featured in this season, the forward has managed to find the back of the net on 10 occasions whilst he also chipped in with two assists.

After netting a brace against Peterborough United last weekend, Godden started to suffer with stomach cramps on Tuesday and was subsequently admitted to hospital on Wednesday where he underwent surgery.

Ahead of his side’s meeting with QPR, Godden shared an update on his wellbeing on Twitter.

The forward posted: “To address the rumours that have been going around.

“On Tuesday afternoon, I started feeling stomach cramps that by the evening were unbearable.

“Thanks to the advice of our medical team and club doctor on Wednesday, I was admitted to Coventry hospital to undergo emergency surgery to remove my appendix.

“A message to anyone feeling pain in their right side please go and get it checked as [it] can be life threatening.

“Obviously I am gutted to miss football but over everything else my health comes first.

“Luckily, I don’t have an injury to rehab so once I have healed up inside I’ll be ready to go again.

“Once again a big thank you to all the staff at UHWC for looking after me and especially our medical team.

“Take care, see you soon.”

Upon seeing Godden’s message on Twitter, many Coventry fans reacted on the social media platform.

Check out some of the responses from the club’s supporters below…

Gutted is an understatement. Get well soon Matty! Time for Vik and Waghorn to lead the line today 😍 https://t.co/aCQW3AJ6ch — Jordan 🇸🇪 (@JordanF_CCFC) January 22, 2022

Best wishes and I hope to see you in a #skyblues shirt again soon #pusb https://t.co/pAW5dnkJmR — Martin Warren (@ccfcfan) January 22, 2022

Get Well Soon Matty. Big Blow That #PUSB https://t.co/KMS4kpAsOi — Callum Moseley (@CallumCNMFCYT) January 22, 2022

How unlucky is this 😭 https://t.co/CcptkxyW2x — Joe (@Joeytaylor123) January 22, 2022

Health first absolutely and take care Matty – see you only when you are ready and not before!! — Martin (@martw17) January 22, 2022

Gutted that you will be out for a while, hope you make a speedy recovery and we see you banging the goals in again soon! — Russell Peterson (@AnthonyRuss126) January 22, 2022

Gutted your not playing. But your health obviously comes first rest up heal up and get going again we will miss you in the team godders 💥 #PUSB — JSAW (@JigsawJamie_) January 22, 2022

Glad you got good advice Matty and got it seen to promptly. All the best for a smooth swift recovery — Neil Wooding 🧡 (@nellietellie) January 22, 2022

Get well soon Godden! We'll be here when your ready ⚽💪 — Lydia Botham (@Lydiabotham) January 22, 2022

Given that Tyler Walker has recently been loaned out by Coventry, Viktor Gyokeres and Martyn Waghorn will be tasked with filling the void left by Godden.