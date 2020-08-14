‘Gutted is an understatement’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to player announcement

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that defender Naby Sarr will be departing the club after five years at the Addicks.

The 6ft 5 centre-back became quite the fans favourite at the Valley over the last few seasons, but has now left the club with a new contract not coming to fruition.

The 27-year-old joined the south London side back in 2015 from Portuguese outfit Sporting CP, and was a key figure in Charlton’s stints in League One and their promotion to the Championship via the play-offs in 2018/19.

It’s been a turbulent time for the club off of the pitch of late, with the ongoing battle at board level continuing to loom over the club as the new League One season beckons.

As expected, this news has caused further disappointment from a large proportion of the Addicks faithful, with many on social media expressing their gratitude for the French defender, whilst also wishing him luck for the future.

It remains to be seen where Sarr’s next steps lie in his career, but judging by these reactions to the news from Charlton fans, he’ll be a man who’ll be missed.

Here are a selection of the responses to the club’s announcement on Sarr…..

To say I'm gutted is an understatement. An absolute cult hero who forever provided great entertainment and sometimes incredible ability ! — Jack Williams (@jacktwilliams93) August 14, 2020

Going to miss you Big Naby, not the best defender but what a baller. I don’t think I’ll forgot that QPR goal for a long time. All the best! — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) August 14, 2020

Me and the Nabster fly as one, I’m going to miss looking down at that grin as I fly over The Valley. Thanks for the memorable times, until we meet again. Jusqu’a ce que nous nous revoyions, au revoir mon ami…. 😢 — Charlton Pigeon (@SE7Pigeon) August 14, 2020

Gave us the best scenes all last season at QPR, seems very popular with players and fans alike, good luck on the new venture big man.. — paul (@paulthecab) August 14, 2020

Never known you change fan opinion like you managed after your early years with us!! – All the best for your career, will certainly keep an eye on what you go on to achieve — Neil Stevens (@4everAddickted) August 14, 2020

Nooo! Absolutely gutted 💔 Best of luck for the future Naby, you’ll be missed 😭Xx pic.twitter.com/mrADTi1guF — Katherine Harper (@csqkat) August 14, 2020

May not have been his day often, but on his day, easily best CB I’ve ever seen in a Charlton shirt. So much potential, all the best @nabysarr. — Cameron (@MonteroMonty97) August 14, 2020

Lovely guy and key when we needed him the most. All the best big nabs — Sam (@samcafc97) August 14, 2020

Proper on and off player, never knew what @nabysarr would turn up. We will miss the big fella. — matt broad (@mattbroadCAFC) August 14, 2020

This is the worst news of 2020 — Depugis (@depugis) August 14, 2020

Noooo! Gutted to see you go but good luck for the future 😍 — Laura Hargreaves (@laurieleecafc) August 14, 2020

Genuinely never been this upset for a player leaving, thank you @nabysarr , ICON ❤ — STB1468 (@SamBaines17) August 14, 2020