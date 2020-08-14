Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Gutted is an understatement’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to player announcement

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that defender Naby Sarr will be departing the club after five years at the Addicks.

The 6ft 5 centre-back became quite the fans favourite at the Valley over the last few seasons, but has now left the club with a new contract not coming to fruition.

The 27-year-old joined the south London side back in 2015 from Portuguese outfit Sporting CP, and was a key figure in Charlton’s stints in League One and their promotion to the Championship via the play-offs in 2018/19.

It’s been a turbulent time for the club off of the pitch of late, with the ongoing battle at board level continuing to loom over the club as the new League One season beckons.

As expected, this news has caused further disappointment from a large proportion of the Addicks faithful, with many on social media expressing their gratitude for the French defender, whilst also wishing him luck for the future.

It remains to be seen where Sarr’s next steps lie in his career, but judging by these reactions to the news from Charlton fans, he’ll be a man who’ll be missed.

Here are a selection of the responses to the club’s announcement on Sarr…..


