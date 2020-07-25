‘Gutted’, ‘I’m glad’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to latest contract news

Reading midfielder Charlie Adam has confirmed on Scottish Radio show, The Nine, that his contract and time with the club is now over.

The former Scottish international signed on a free last summer after his departure from Stoke City, and after an indifferent season, his time at the Royals has now come to an end.

Adam did have some good moments in a Reading shirt, including scoring the all important goal in a 2-1 win away at Fulham for Mark Bowen and his side.

Now, he becomes a free agent and will have to make another decision on where he’d like to play his football.

The former Liverpool man is now 34-years-old, and with club’s looking for cheap experience, Adam will be a player sought after in the coming months.

Here’s how the Reading supporters reacted to the news of Adam’s departure from the club…

Gutted – when is the number retirement coming? — Luke Mulholland (@lukeymulla) July 24, 2020

Thank god — Jimbo (@JimboTriesAgain) July 24, 2020

I’m not that surprised that his contract hasn’t been renewed. Tbh I’m glad as I really hope we go a new direction with the club and style of play younger players and full of energy and closing down opponention when we don’t have the ball. I would love to see that next 2/3 years — Lewis Mack (@LewisMack90) July 24, 2020

Kinda sad but not that sad — Dinamo Reading FC (@yungpencilcase) July 24, 2020

Good. — Sam Gardner (@SamuelGardner04) July 24, 2020

Thank you for your effort and hard work and help. Wishing all the best @Charlie26Adam #readingfc https://t.co/eZejoYszXo — Robbos Gobcast (@RGobcast) July 25, 2020

Charlie Adam’s time at Reading has come to an end. Brought a lot to the dressing room and also had a good impact on the pitch. Offered something different to the rest of the squad with his forward thinking and range of passing. All the best, @Charlie26Adam 👍 #readingfc pic.twitter.com/2Wpyfgrmqh — Talk Reading (@TalkReading) July 25, 2020