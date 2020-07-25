Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Gutted’, ‘I’m glad’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to latest contract news

10 mins ago

Reading midfielder Charlie Adam has confirmed on Scottish Radio show, The Nine, that his contract and time with the club is now over.

The former Scottish international signed on a free last summer after his departure from Stoke City, and after an indifferent season, his time at the Royals has now come to an end.

Adam did have some good moments in a Reading shirt, including scoring the all important goal in a 2-1 win away at Fulham for Mark Bowen and his side.

Now, he becomes a free agent and will have to make another decision on where he’d like to play his football.

The former Liverpool man is now 34-years-old, and with club’s looking for cheap experience, Adam will be a player sought after in the coming months.

Here’s how the Reading supporters reacted to the news of Adam’s departure from the club…

Article title: 'Gutted', 'I'm glad' – Plenty of Reading fans react to latest contract news

