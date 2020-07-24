‘Gutted’, ‘Heartbroken’ – Plenty of Blackburn Rovers fans react as forward’s departure is confirmed

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed that Danny Graham has not been offered a new deal by the club, and will leave Ewood Park this summer.

Graham has been with the club since signing for them in 2016, and has gone on to make 191 appearances for the Lancashire-based side.

Rovers finished 11th in the Championship this season, with Graham playing his part in their push for a top-six finish this term.

The experienced forward made 38 appearances in all competitions for Rovers this season, and scored four goals this term.

Blackburn also revealed that Dominic Samuel, Richie Smallwood, Jayson Leutwiler and Sam Hart have also left the club after not being offered new contracts.

But Graham’s departure was the main talking point amongst the Blackburn Rovers supporters, as they took to social media to issue their thoughts on his departure.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

I’m not crying you’re crying pic.twitter.com/4DuKMzVgPc — Iain Mcintosh (@iain_maccy) July 24, 2020

Thanks for everything DG, absolutely gutted we won't see you in the blue & white again! You have been an amazing servant to rovers & u will be missed. All the best in the future. — Jessica Allcock (@jessrovers) July 24, 2020

Thank you Danny for all you have done for the club. A great servant, I wish you all the best. #Rovers🔵⚪️ — 𝕄𝕠𝕠𝕟 (@thegamerMOON) July 24, 2020

Someone chopping onions 😢 . — Matthew Blackwood (@mewjo85) July 24, 2020

Gutted to see him and others go but the time is right to enable us to push the club forward. Good luck DG, Richie, Dominic, Jason and Sam in your next adventures 💙🤍 — Jason Robinson (@snufflerrob) July 24, 2020

I’m gutted but it’s probably in the best interests for all parties. Cheers Danny. — Robert Charnock (@Rob2080) July 24, 2020

Thank you Danny. What a top professional you’ve been for our club. — Matt Kendal (@MattKendal1) July 24, 2020

heartbroken, thanks for all the memories you beautiful man!! — CHARITY SHOP POP (@charityshoppop) July 24, 2020

All the best Danny. Thanks for some great memories. Ledge ⚘🔵⚪ — Jay Lucas (@jay_brfc) July 24, 2020

Love the guy. Thanks for everything DG and good luck 🔵⚪️ — sarah clarkson (@sarahclarkson18) July 24, 2020

i’ll love you forever dg 💔 — Jack Billington (@JackBillington8) July 24, 2020

😢 please give him a coaching role — Aaron Livesey (@aaron_livesey) July 24, 2020

Legend — Adam Holloway (@mooser86) July 24, 2020