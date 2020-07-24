Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackburn Rovers

‘Gutted’, ‘Heartbroken’ – Plenty of Blackburn Rovers fans react as forward’s departure is confirmed

Published

2 mins ago

on

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed that Danny Graham has not been offered a new deal by the club, and will leave Ewood Park this summer. 

Graham has been with the club since signing for them in 2016, and has gone on to make 191 appearances for the Lancashire-based side.

Rovers finished 11th in the Championship this season, with Graham playing his part in their push for a top-six finish this term.

Do you know what shirt number these Blackburn Rovers players wore this season? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14

What shirt number does Ryan Nyambe wear?

The experienced forward made 38 appearances in all competitions for Rovers this season, and scored four goals this term.

Blackburn also revealed that Dominic Samuel, Richie Smallwood, Jayson Leutwiler and Sam Hart have also left the club after not being offered new contracts.

But Graham’s departure was the main talking point amongst the Blackburn Rovers supporters, as they took to social media to issue their thoughts on his departure.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Gutted’, ‘Heartbroken’ – Plenty of Blackburn Rovers fans react as forward’s departure is confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: