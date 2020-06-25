Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Gutted’, ‘Good riddance’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to important player update

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have issued an important update into their contract negotiations heading towards the end of June. 

The club have revealed that Morgan Fox, Fernando Forestieri and Steven Fletcher have turned down new deals, whilst Sam Winnall and Sam Hutchinson will depart from Hillsborough when their contracts reach a conclusion later this month.

Paul Jones, Kieran Lee and Atdhe Nuhiu have all signed short-term extensions on their contracts so that they can play their part in the final eight matches of this year’s campaign.

Can you identify these Sheffield Wednesday players by looking at these pixilated images? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 16

WHO IS THE PLAYER?

It has also been revealed by the club that talks are ongoing with Alessio Da Cruz, Jacob Murphy, Connor Wickham and Josh Windass over the potential extension of their loan deals until the end of the season.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on this important contract update, with the news on Fletcher, Forestieri and Fox sparking quite the reaction.

Take a look at the best of the reaction below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Gutted’, ‘Good riddance’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to important player update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: