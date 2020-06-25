‘Gutted’, ‘Good riddance’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to important player update

Sheffield Wednesday have issued an important update into their contract negotiations heading towards the end of June.

The club have revealed that Morgan Fox, Fernando Forestieri and Steven Fletcher have turned down new deals, whilst Sam Winnall and Sam Hutchinson will depart from Hillsborough when their contracts reach a conclusion later this month.

Paul Jones, Kieran Lee and Atdhe Nuhiu have all signed short-term extensions on their contracts so that they can play their part in the final eight matches of this year’s campaign.

It has also been revealed by the club that talks are ongoing with Alessio Da Cruz, Jacob Murphy, Connor Wickham and Josh Windass over the potential extension of their loan deals until the end of the season.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on this important contract update, with the news on Fletcher, Forestieri and Fox sparking quite the reaction.

Take a look at the best of the reaction below….

Shame Fletcher didn't sign. — maxine 💙🇬🇧 (@maxineswfc12) June 24, 2020

Only one I’m gutted about is Fletcher. At least we will be saving ourself a decent bit of money in wages from people like FF, Fletcher and Hutch. Let’s hope we replace with a decent bit of quality. — John Paul (@Owl4Life23) June 24, 2020

Tbh if they decline playing for us good riddance 👋👋 — Joe Statham (@joestatham1990) June 24, 2020

Goodbye goals 👋 — SWFC one stop shop (@OneSwfc) June 24, 2020

Shows the kind of ppl they are, (fletch, ff) compared to Mr professional blue & white Keiran Lee. 👏👏 bye fletch & fessi, hope the door doesn’t hit you to hard on the way out! — keiron wilcock (@keiron1972) June 24, 2020

Heavy heart about fletch and nando but both crocks on huge money whos best years are long behind them. The right call…. — kenners🦉 ///\///\// 🦉 (@robbiebebbie) June 24, 2020

Me thinks it was a league 1 style contract they rejected… — #hellomynameis Matt (@DrMatthew83) June 24, 2020

Don't wanna stay and fight for the club then goodbye, the club has moved on from bigger players than them in the past. — 🥚 Y (@YOLO8976) June 24, 2020

Expected this tbh. Sad as it is, our wage bill must be crippling 😩 — JaynieJayne (@JaynieJayne1) June 24, 2020

Good riddance if they don’t want to help the club out for the next month 👋 Gutted about Hutch though, I’m sure he’d love to be out there playing. — James (@koemanswfc) June 24, 2020

MASSIVE chance to rebuild! Please do it right 🙏 — Paul Pashley (@MrPaulPashley) June 24, 2020

ageing injury prone players all leaving? thank god. Gonna miss Fox but chance to rebuild here. — Reece Davies (@ReeceDaviesSWFC) June 24, 2020