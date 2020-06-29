‘Gutted’, ‘Good’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as manager search takes fresh turn

Birmingham City managerial target Danny Buijs has revealed he will not be leaving FC Groningen this summer, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Midlands club.

With Pep Clotet set to leave the Blues at the end of the season, the Championship club’s search for a replacement is well underway.

Buijs is one of the more left-field names to have been linked with a move to St Andrew’s – having spent two years managing in the Dutch third tier and two years in the Eredivisie.

It appears as if he isn’t a name that Blues fans need to familiarise themselves with, however, as he has ruled himself out of the running.

Speaking to FOX Sports (via Voetball Rotterdam), the 38-year-old coach pledged his commitment to remaining at Groningen.

He said: “I deliberately renewed my contract here two or three months ago. I am grateful to FC Groningen for the opportunity I had and for the support…”

“That’s why I want to show loyalty by continuing. I see a lot of perspective at FC Groningen to further develop myself as a trainer.”

According to Birmingham Live, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, ex-Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic and former Blues boss Chris Hughton have been linked with the job – though the latter is understood not to be keen.

Charlton’s Lee Bowyer and Coventry City’s Mark Robins are also thought to be in contention.

Buijs update on his future has drawn an interesting reaction from Blues fans, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Good — Michael Finn (@Finnster2012) June 29, 2020

Gutted — chris tyler (@cbluetyler) June 29, 2020

I’ll never recover from this setback. (Who is he?) — B.A (@Coop8517) June 29, 2020

Who?😂 — Andrew Scott (@Andrew_J_Scott) June 29, 2020

Thank god — ʀʜʏs🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@RhysBcfc) June 29, 2020

Its gonna be Fowler after he has left Brisbane roar. Some fans need to give their head a wobble if they think we have the money. Fowler wont be another Zola, Zola was clueless and too nice to be a manager.Fowler knows his game plan,i reckon he would be decent — mick (@mickcwhill) June 29, 2020

After learning that he’ll be managing Arjen Robben next season, rules himself out of a move to Blues Think this may have been a non-starter all along really #bcfc https://t.co/xpyLtvh3Ax — Blues Breakdown (@blues_breakdown) June 29, 2020