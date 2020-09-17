Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Gutted’, ‘Good move’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans react to club’s recent player announcement

Published

3 mins ago

on

Coventry City have announced that Josh Eccles has left the club to sign for League One side Gillingham on a season-long loan deal. 

Eccles made his first-team debut against Gillingham in the EFL Cup last season, and went on to make 11 appearances in all competitions for the Sky Blues last term.

Coventry won promotion into the Championship under the management of Mark Robins last season, as the majority of clubs in the third-tier agreed to finalise league positions on a PPG (points per game) basis.

With the Sky Blues now playing their football in the Championship, his game time was likely to have been limited, as they strengthened their squad in the summer transfer window.

But the club are clearly keen to find him regular minutes this term, and he’s signed for a Gillingham side that are currently sat 21st in the League One table.

Plenty of Coventry City supporters took to social media to react to the news of Eccles’ temporary departure.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


