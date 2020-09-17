‘Gutted’, ‘Good move’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans react to club’s recent player announcement

Coventry City have announced that Josh Eccles has left the club to sign for League One side Gillingham on a season-long loan deal.

Eccles made his first-team debut against Gillingham in the EFL Cup last season, and went on to make 11 appearances in all competitions for the Sky Blues last term.

Coventry won promotion into the Championship under the management of Mark Robins last season, as the majority of clubs in the third-tier agreed to finalise league positions on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Which of these Coventry City facts are actually false? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 12 Coventry City have won the FA Cup three times in their history. True or false? True False

With the Sky Blues now playing their football in the Championship, his game time was likely to have been limited, as they strengthened their squad in the summer transfer window.

But the club are clearly keen to find him regular minutes this term, and he’s signed for a Gillingham side that are currently sat 21st in the League One table.

Plenty of Coventry City supporters took to social media to react to the news of Eccles’ temporary departure.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

What a move for him, now we know what Robins and Evans were talking about at FT. Good luck Josh! @_josheccles #PUSB — LJ (@louisjones04) September 17, 2020

Really good opportunity for him. Hes impressed me every time he's played. #PUSB — John Janew (@JCJanew) September 17, 2020

Great move all around I would suggest. Hopefully he’ll get a decent amount of first team football — ChicagoPhil (@MrRadebe3) September 17, 2020

if i’m honest i’m gutted, thought was excellent wish we kept him, but gets game time so i suppose that’s important. — Simon Miles 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@smileycov) September 17, 2020

Surprised by this considering Kelly is injured — Benjii6690 (@bwarner6690) September 17, 2020

good move for him — Ian (@pegasus87) September 17, 2020

Good luck @_josheccles go smash it — Scott Freeman (@ScottFr18855177) September 17, 2020

That will be very good for him good luck @_josheccles 💙💙💙 — Adam crowe (@Adamcro20475084) September 17, 2020

Good move for him. Hope he does well https://t.co/YmVLvBq5o6 — Cj Joiner (@Cj_covblaze) September 17, 2020