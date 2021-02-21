Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Gutted’, ‘Genuinely devastated’ – These Swansea City fans express concern following player update

7 mins ago

Swansea City fell to a heavy 4-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town yesterday, but the main worry for Steve Cooper will centre on the fitness of Jordan Morris.

The American international, who only joined the Swans in the January window, was stretchered off towards the end of the loss and looked in serious pain.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Cooper admitted it ‘didn’t look good’ for the former Seattle Sounders man, who has suffered a serious knee injury in the past.

Morris missed the 2018 MLS season after an anterior cruciate ligament injury, although he did bounce back and play well after that.

However, with the 26-year-old only on loan with the Swans, there is a real fear that he may have already played his last game for the club.

Whilst it’s important to stress that Morris will still be awaiting results as he undergoes scans to determine the extent of the setback, the fans are understandably worried.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


