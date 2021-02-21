‘Gutted’, ‘Genuinely devastated’ – These Swansea City fans express concern following player update

Swansea City fell to a heavy 4-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town yesterday, but the main worry for Steve Cooper will centre on the fitness of Jordan Morris.

The American international, who only joined the Swans in the January window, was stretchered off towards the end of the loss and looked in serious pain.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Cooper admitted it ‘didn’t look good’ for the former Seattle Sounders man, who has suffered a serious knee injury in the past.

Morris missed the 2018 MLS season after an anterior cruciate ligament injury, although he did bounce back and play well after that.

However, with the 26-year-old only on loan with the Swans, there is a real fear that he may have already played his last game for the club.

Whilst it’s important to stress that Morris will still be awaiting results as he undergoes scans to determine the extent of the setback, the fans are understandably worried.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Genuinely devastated by the Jordan Morris injury, would’ve taken a worse result today if it meant he didn’t get injured #SwanseaCity #swans — Morgan richards (@MorganR11_09) February 20, 2021

More gutted about Morris than the result #Swans — Elis 🇧🇷 (@NiftyNordfeldt) February 20, 2021

Gutted for Jordan Morris… looks to be another serious knee injury #Swans #USMNT — ʇʇǝɥɔsıן ɯıɾ (@mijmania) February 20, 2021

I’m more upset over the Morris situation btw. Results like this happen but Morris being out absolutely breaks my heart. Hopefully Morgan Whittaker and Arriola can do a job up top. Lowe and Ayew won’t be able to start every game. #Swans — Finn🦢 (@SCFC__FINN) February 20, 2021

Trying to stay positive about that Morris injury. Could just be a hyperextension and a spell of three weeks or so, but it didn’t look great. #Swans — J (@JOWbythesea) February 20, 2021

Gutted for Jordan Morris Was hoping he would be an asset to us but a nasty injury has put pay to that Wish him a speedy recovery #Swans — Paul (@IceWithNoLemon) February 20, 2021

Horrible to see Jordan Morris down on the deck. Terrible luck. Doesn't look good for him. #Swans #HUDSWA — Julie Kissick 💙 (@JulieKissick1) February 20, 2021