‘Gutted..’ – Elijah Adebayo reacts after Luton Town’s 1-1 draw with Millwall

Luton Town ended their two match losing streak in the Championship on Tuesday evening as they drew 1-1 with Millwall at Kenilworth Road.

The night was certainly one to remember for Hatters forward Elijah Adebayo as the 23-year-old scored on his first start for Nathan Jones’ side.

Not exactly a goal that will be nominated for the Puskas award, Adebayo bundled the ball home inside the six-yard box to put Luton into the lead against the Lions.

The 23-year-old was clearly delighted with the goal and his first start given his reaction on his personal Instagram page, though did reveal his frustration at not securing all three points:

Adebayo will undoubtedly be keen to maintain his place in the starting eleven in the Hatters’ next fixture, and he’ll have to continue his goalscoring form to keep out the likes of James Collins and Harry Cornick.

The 23-year-old joined Luton back on Deadline Day on Feburary 1st for an undisclosed fee from League Two side Walsall.

In two years at the Saddlers, Adebayo scored 18 goals in 55 appearances.