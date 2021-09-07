‘Gutted’, ‘Career changing’ – These West Brom fans react as club confirm player setback

West Brom have confirmed that Dara O’Shea is set to be out for up to six months after he fractured his ankle whilst on international duty.

We know you'll come back stronger, @dara_oshea_ 💙 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) September 7, 2021

The 22-year-old was called up by Ireland for their three games this week but he lasted just 34 minutes of their World Cup qualifying clash against Portugal before he was forced off.

It became apparent quickly that the centre-back was facing a lengthy spell out, with the Baggies moving to sign Kean Bryan as cover.

And, official confirmation of the injury came today, as Albion stated that O’Shea had fractured his ankle and that he may not return until March 2022.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

With the youngster having been key to strong start Valerien Ismael’s men have had, this news understandably came as a major blow to all West Brom supporters, who are also sad for the player.

Here we look at the reaction to the update from the fans on Twitter…

Oh dear. Get well soon mate — haydt219 (@haydt219) September 7, 2021

4-6 months. Big miss for us — j o e (@ftbl_joey) September 7, 2021

Gutted about this! All the best Dara, hoping for a speedy recovery 💙🤍 — DeeJ (@oDeeJayx) September 7, 2021

Man. Career changing injury too.

All the best in recovery 💪⚪🔵 — Luke Pollard (@LukeyP_wba) September 7, 2021

So sad, didn't deserve anything of this 😢

Had an amazing start to the season as well. Get well soon @dara_oshea_ 💙🤍 — 🇧🇷 Moura (@ftbl_mouraa) September 7, 2021

Gutted for you and us Dara, you have been brilliant so far this season so will be massively missed over the next few months. Wishing you a speedy recovery. — Gemma Downes (@gemmadowneswba) September 7, 2021

This will be a big miss🙁been brilliant so far and has improved game by game, he’ll be back even stronger👍 — Jamie Smith (@jamster0504) September 7, 2021