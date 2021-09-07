Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Gutted’, ‘Career changing’ – These West Brom fans react as club confirm player setback

Published

5 mins ago

on

West Brom have confirmed that Dara O’Shea is set to be out for up to six months after he fractured his ankle whilst on international duty.

The 22-year-old was called up by Ireland for their three games this week but he lasted just 34 minutes of their World Cup qualifying clash against Portugal before he was forced off.

It became apparent quickly that the centre-back was facing a lengthy spell out, with the Baggies moving to sign Kean Bryan as cover.

And, official confirmation of the injury came today, as Albion stated that O’Shea had fractured his ankle and that he may not return until March 2022.

With the youngster having been key to strong start Valerien Ismael’s men have had, this news understandably came as a major blow to all West Brom supporters, who are also sad for the player.

