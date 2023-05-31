Coventry City have confirmed that Fankaty Dabo will leave the club this summer when his contract expires.

Dabo has had plenty of highs and lows over the years

The 27-year-old joined the Sky Blues in 2019, and he played a key role as they won promotion back to the Championship, whilst he featured regularly over the next few years, even if injuries did hinder his progress.

However, the arrival of Brooke Norton-Cuffy on loan this season meant that Dabo was on the bench regularly, even if he did make 29 appearances to help Mark Robins’ side to the play-offs.

Of course, that ended in heartbreak for Coventry, with Dabo missing the decisive penalty at Wembley as Luton secured promotion to the Premier League ahead of them.

And, it was announced on Tuesday that Dabo would be among a host of players leaving when his contract expires in the coming weeks.

So, his final kick of the ball in a sky blue shirt will always be a negative moment for Dabo, but the fans appreciated his bravery to step up, whilst many remembered his massive contribution to the side over the years in the first place...