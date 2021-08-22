‘Gutted’ – Billy Sharp issues message after Sheffield United slip to defeat v Huddersfield Town

Sheffield United fell to yet another defeat in the Championship on Saturday, as they were beaten 2-1 by Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane.

The Blades will have been hoping to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, but are now facing a tough battle in their quest to do just that, with Slavisa Jokanovic’s side sat 23rd in the second-tier standings.

They fell behind to the Terriers after 75 minutes, as Josh Koroma opened the scoring for Carlos Corberan’s men, much to the frustration of the Bramall Lane faithful.

Billy Sharp then netted his 250th career goal in stoppage-time, but that wasn’t the end of the late drama, as Levi Colwill netted a dramatic winner in the final minute of the match to condemn Sheffield United to their third defeat in the Championship this season.

That defeat means that the Blades are already nine points adrift of league-leaders Fulham, and they’ll know that they need to put together a positive run of form at the earliest of opportunities if they’re to stand a chance of competing for promotion back into the top-flight.

Sharp took to Instagram on Saturday evening after the defeat to Huddersfield Town, and praised the club’s supporters for their impact during the game, although he admitted he was ‘gutted’ after the result.

Sharp and his Sheffield United team-mates are set to return to action in midweek, when they take on Derby County in the Second Round of the EFL Cup at Bramall Lane, in what could potentially be a tricky test for them once again.

The Verdict:

He was a rare bright spark on a disappointing afternoon for Sheffield United.

Sharp took his goal well, and will be hoping that he can find a positive run of form moving forwards, as he’ll be key for the Blades, as they look to propel themselves up the Championship table at the earliest of opportunities.

If they can’t find a positive run of results, then the Bramall Lane faithful will only growing further frustrated, which is completely understandable after such a sluggish start to this year’s league campaign.

They need their senior players to step up, and if they can follow Sharp’s example, then they’ll stand a small chance in pushing for a top-two finish this term.