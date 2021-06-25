‘Gutted’, ‘All the best’ – Plenty of Barnsley fans react to Valerien Ismael’s heartwarming parting message

West Brom have recently announced that they have completed a deal to make Valérien Ismaël their new manager ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Ismaël impressed whilst in charge of Barnsley last season, and the Baggies have appointed him as Sam Allardyce’s permanent successor this summer.

It was a frustrating league campaign for West Brom last term, as they were relegated back into the Championship, after just one season back in the top flight.

Ismael will be in the dugout for West Brom’s season opener against AFC Bournemouth, in what is likely to be a tough test for the Baggies on August 7th.

Ismael took to Twitter to issue a message to the Barnsley supporters, after his departure from Oakwell was confirmed on Thursday.

Plenty of Barnsley supporters took to social media to react to Ismael’s parting message to the Oakwell faithful.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Thanks Val but nothing new to us reds fans. Carnt blame you for wanting to progress. All the best — Adam Steadman (@adamsteadman83) June 24, 2021

Was fun while it lasted, but I fear we’ll see how much he cares about Barnsley as he dissects our team over the next 12 months! — Tobin Dymock (@Ginger__Genius) June 24, 2021

Can't fault you. Our 2nd best manager ever statistically and now you've got a big pay day that will look after you and your young family for life. Congratulations, and look forward to West Brom finishing 2nd behind us next season. — Marbella Reds (@MThemreds) June 24, 2021

Thankyou for making the town believe again. You deserved this move but I just wish we could have pulled it off in play-offs and kept you at our club. You'll live long in the memory of every Barnsley fan, good luck big Val❤️ #YouReds — Caitlin (@caitlindenton01) June 24, 2021

Thank you big Val so much for everything you’ve done at Barnsley ❤️❤️ We will miss you so much. Best of luck at brom — alexRed (@AlexRed00561762) June 24, 2021

Thanks for an amazing season gutted you gone but as always we cant compete with money as a phoenix we will rise again — Dean Tykester Holden 💙 #staysafe🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@thetykester) June 24, 2021

Gutted you've moved on Val but thanks for last season! All the best in the future apart from the 2 games against The Reds obviously. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Paul Wake (@w4key7) June 24, 2021

Good luck, provided the best season I’ve witnessed watching barnsley, come back one day 🔴 — Joseph (@josephtoconnor) June 24, 2021

Thanks Big Val – you’re a legend and will always be welcome back — Crystal Phallus (@LiamFan93373922) June 24, 2021

What a man. — Fourteen Admirals (@14Admirals) June 24, 2021

All the best Sir 👏👏 — Andy Williams (@DrZazlos) June 24, 2021