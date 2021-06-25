Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Gutted’, ‘All the best’ – Plenty of Barnsley fans react to Valerien Ismael’s heartwarming parting message

West Brom have recently announced that they have completed a deal to make Valérien Ismaël their new manager ahead of the 2021/22 season. 

Ismaël impressed whilst in charge of Barnsley last season, and the Baggies have appointed him as Sam Allardyce’s permanent successor this summer.

It was a frustrating league campaign for West Brom last term, as they were relegated back into the Championship, after just one season back in the top flight.

Ismael will be in the dugout for West Brom’s season opener against AFC Bournemouth, in what is likely to be a tough test for the Baggies on August 7th.

Ismael took to Twitter to issue a message to the Barnsley supporters, after his departure from Oakwell was confirmed on Thursday.

Plenty of Barnsley supporters took to social media to react to Ismael’s parting message to the Oakwell faithful.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


