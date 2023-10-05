Highlights Ainsworth is disappointed with the decision to give Begovic a red card, as both players involved confirmed there was no contact.

Ainsworth hopes the decision can be overturned so Begovic can play in the next game, as his absence would be a blow to QPR.

The defeat against Leeds has made this QPR's worst start to a Championship campaign in over a decade, but a win against Blackburn would boost morale.

Gareth Ainsworth has issued his response to Asmir Begovic’s controversial red card on Wednesday night.

The QPR goalkeeper was dismissed in the closing stages of the team’s 1-0 loss to Leeds United at Elland Road.

The shot-stopper has been a crucial player for the Hoops since arriving as a free agent during the summer transfer window.

But a tackle on Patrick Bamford, with the Leeds striker through on goal, led to his sending-off in the 94th minute of the Wednesday night’s game.

However, replays showed that there was actually no contact between the two players, leading many to criticise the decision by referee David Webb.

What has Gareth Ainsworth said about Asmir Begovic’s red card?

Ainsworth has expressed his disappointment at the decision, claiming both players involved have confirmed to him that no contact was made.

The QPR boss is hopeful that the decision can be overturned, and that Begovic can feature at the weekend instead of serving a three-game ban.

"Bamford does not touch him,” said Ainsworth, via Baren Cross on Twitter.

“Had verification from both players there was no contact.

“Patrick [Bamford] has just jumped out of the way and the ref has seen it as catching him.

“May be able to get it overturned.

“Gutted for Asmir [Begovic]."

QPR will be able to appeal the decision, which could see it be overturned and lead to no further suspension.

Begovic has started all 10 of the London club’s league games so far this season, standing out as one of the team’s best performers.

His absence would be a real blow to QPR, if even for just a few games, so Ainsworth will be keen to get a decision on their appeal soon.

The defeat to Leeds has made this the club’s worst start to a Championship campaign in over a decade, with just eight points to their name.

QPR have won just two of 10, drawing another two and losing six.

Many had tipped QPR to be battling near the bottom of the table this year during pre-season and their performances so far have justified those predictions.

The gap to 21st place Watford is just one point, and it is still early days in the term just yet.

Next up for Ainsworth’s side is the visit of Blackburn Rovers to Loftus Road, with the two teams set to face each other on 7 October.

A win could take QPR out of the relegation zone before the October international break.

Should Asmir Begovic get his red card decision overturned?

The lack of contact between the two players means that a red card was a very harsh decision, and it was frankly not even a foul.

So it would come as a major surprise if the decision to send him off was upheld.

It would also be a big blow to QPR if it was, as the 36-year-old has performed well since joining the club in the summer.

The game against Blackburn is an important one, as a win before the international break would be a great boost for morale around the club.