‘Gutted’, ‘A unique talent’ – Many Bournemouth fans react as transfer is confirmed

Many Bournemouth fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Arnaut Danjuma has completed his move to Spanish side Villarreal.

The Dutch winger has been tracked by many sides this summer, but he has now headed to La Liga after a deal was struck for services earlier on in the week.

Danjuma was a key player for the Cherries last season as they narrowly missed out on promotion back to the Premier League, with the 24-year-old scoring 17 goals and assisting a further eight across all competitions for the South Coast side.

Naturally the news of Danjuma’s move to Spain didn’t take long to reach the Bournemouth faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter after his Vitality Stadium exit was confirmed.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Danjuma left the club.

We’ll always have Norwich away pic.twitter.com/n2IvfZ6MVo — Harrison Taylor (@Harrison_write) August 19, 2021

Right. Who we buying? — Stuart Bramley🍏🇪🇺 (@stuafcb) August 19, 2021

Cheers, I’m crying. Nice one — Ed Coombs (@eddicoombs67) August 19, 2021

Thanks for a memorable season Arnie, despite the disappointing end to it – you gave us some Danjumagic moments!! All the very best at the new club – a cherry legend always! 🇳🇱🇳🇱🇳🇱🍒🍒🍒 — Kev C (@kevlarC83) August 19, 2021

You'll smash it in La Liga and the Champions League. One of the most talented players we've ever had and I don't think we'd have reached the play offs without you last year. Will keep an eye on the #danjumagic in yellow! — Dan (@KillerDSx) August 19, 2021

No 'Good Luck' but thats fair enough. Made a stupid mistake coming out and speaking when he was till contracted too us. Distanced himself from afcb too. — Tom palmer (@tpalmer77) August 19, 2021

Best of luck Danjumagic, been a pleasure watching you play. You have been a great role model for my kids and an source of inspiration for my whole family. — Ahmad (@Ahmad52583468) August 19, 2021

Wishing you so much luck @Danjuma you have a unique talent and the BEST smile in football #onceacherry #brokenheartedagain 🍒😍😭💔 — 🍒 Louise Rae  🍒 (@loulour1982) August 19, 2021

Pity you never played at your best in front of a full Dean court. Best wishes Arnie — gary wood (@garywoo03644687) August 19, 2021

Gutted all the best @Danjuma for villarreal and beyond — Sarah Looker 💚 (@SarahLooker4) August 19, 2021

Thanks for the wonderful memories, and good luck in your journey in Spain 😀🍒😀😀🍒😀🍒😀🍒 — ken chiverton (@cherriesken) August 19, 2021

All the best Arnie — Championship (@DomDomSolankbae) August 19, 2021