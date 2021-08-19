Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Gutted’, ‘A unique talent’ – Many Bournemouth fans react as transfer is confirmed

Published

5 mins ago

on

Many Bournemouth fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Arnaut Danjuma has completed his move to Spanish side Villarreal. 

The Dutch winger has been tracked by many sides this summer, but he has now headed to La Liga after a deal was struck for services earlier on in the week.

Danjuma was a key player for the Cherries last season as they narrowly missed out on promotion back to the Premier League, with the 24-year-old scoring 17 goals and assisting a further eight across all competitions for the South Coast side.

Naturally the news of Danjuma’s move to Spain didn’t take long to reach the Bournemouth faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter after his Vitality Stadium exit was confirmed.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Danjuma left the club.


