Birmingham City are in a serious battle to avoid relegation this season.

You wouldn't have thought that needed saying at the start of their season, but their fall from grace was bigger than anybody would have expected.

The club are in a perilous position, following a number of managerial changes. John Eustace, Wayne Rooney, Tony Mowbray and Mark Venus are the four different managers who have taken charge this season, with the constant upheaval terrible for the stability of the club.

The club managed to shake off advances for one of their best players in January, but will it be enough to help them avoid relegation?

Jordan James was linked with a January move to Atalanta

Midfielder Jordan James was linked with a move to Serie A in January, with Atalanta interested in signing the Welshman.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Atalanta were in talks with Birmingham to sign the young midfielder in January. Birmingham allegedly wanted £10 million for the 19-year-old international player, while Atalanta reportedly only offered €5 million (£4.3 million) plus bonuses to sign the player.

Given the precarious position that Birmingham were in, sitting close to the bottom of the table and staring relegation in the face, it is understandable why they were so hesitant to let one of their best players go during the middle of the season for such a paltry sum.

The club are just one point away from safety with five matches left to play this season. Retaining James until at least the summer could have a huge impact on their final position, and could be the difference in the club staying in the Championship or spending next year in League One.

Current Championship Standings Position Club Played GD Points 20th Plymouth Argyle 42 -9 45 21st Huddersfield Town 42 -23 43 22nd Sheffield Wednesday 42 -31 43 23rd Birmingham City 41 -18 42 As of 10th April 2024

Keeping James could be what keeps Birmingham up this season

James' performances this season could be the key to keeping the club in the Championship beyond the current campaign.

The 19-year-old shrugged off interest from Serie A to continue his form at St Andrew's.

He has scored a career high of eight goals so far this year. This makes him the third-highest scorer for Birmingham, which is impressive for a teenage midfielder never known for his skills going forward.

He has been crucial in winning possession for his side, being among the top midfielders in the league for this.

He also commits some of the least fouls in the league per game, which shows how measured he is in the tackle when winning the ball back for his side.

While the millions of pounds Atalanta were reportedly prepared to pay would have been a huge sum for the Welshman, it can be argued that staying in the Championship is more important for the Blues.

His performances will also likely continue to attract interest in the summer.

With the midfielder impressing for both Birmingham and Wales, a move to the Premier League in a multi-million pound deal is not off the table, although any any offer will be increased if the club manage to remain in the second division once the campaign concludes.

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace wanted to sign him in January, and could make a move for the Welshman in the summer.

With Wolves and Everton also rumoured to be interested, the club may have a hard time keeping a hold of James beyond this current season though.