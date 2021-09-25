Gustavo Hamer shares message as he reflects on Coventry City’s victory over Peterborough

Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer has taken to Instagram to reflect on his side’s 3-0 victory over Peterborough United.

The Sky Blues midfielder played a key role in the club’s triumph last night as he opened the scoring at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Hamer fired his effort past Peterborough goalkeeper David Cornell in the 57th minute of the clash.

Coventry then doubled their advantage via a strike from Viktor Gyokeres who put some gloss on the score-line by taking his overall goal-tally for the season to seven.

As a result of this victory, the Sky Blues moved up to second in the Championship standings.

Currently thriving under the guidance of manager Mark Robins, Coventry will fancy their chances of sealing all three points in their upcoming clash with Luton Town.

Set to face the Hatters at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday, the Sky Blues will extend their current unbeaten in the Championship to five games if they avoid defeat in this fixture.

Reflecting on his side’s latest display on Instagram, Hamer thanked the club’s fans for their support and admitted that he was happy to get on the score-sheet.

The 24-year-old posted: “What a great night!

“Happy with my goal & thanks for the support.”

The Verdict

Hamer continued his impressive start to the 2021/22 campaign yesterday by producing a solid display against Peterborough.

As well as scoring a goal in this clash, the midfielder managed to complete 38 passes as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.42.

Providing that Hamer is able to maintain his fitness as well as his consistency this season, he could play a crucial role in helping Coventry push on in the Championship.

Whilst the Sky Blues cannot afford to underestimate Luton in their upcoming showdown, they could prove to be too strong for Nathan Jones’ side who have only won once in the second-tier in-front of their own supporters during the current campaign.