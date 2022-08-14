Gustavo Hamer sends Coventry City message after red card at Millwall

Coventry City’s Gustavo Hamer has apologised to all connected to the club after his red card in the defeat at Millwall yesterday.

It was an afternoon to forget at The Den for the Sky Blues, as they raced into a two goal lead but were level by the 53rd minute after the Lions responded.

After that, the key moment in the game came when Hamer was shown his second yellow. After that, the hosts were the dominant side and George Saville got a late winner for Gary Rowett’s side.

For Hamer, it was his latest run-in with officials, after he picked up 14 bookings last season.

And, taking to Instagram, the Brazilian issued an apology for his actions.

“Having had time to reflect on the game yesterday, I want to sincerely apologise to the fans, my teammates and the coaching staff for my actions during the game.

“As part of my game is to try and win possession for the team, there is always a risk of committing fouls, however I fully understand that my discipline record does not make good reading and I will continue to try and learn from my mistakes to help the team.

“I am proud to wear the badge and represent this club and the fans, therefore I can assure you that I will continue to work hard to improve my game both on and off the ball.”

The verdict

There’s no denying the red card was a major point in the game and once that happened it was always going to be difficult for Coventry to hang on for a point.

So, Hamer did cost the side but you have to appreciate his honesty here and it’s good for the fans to see that he clearly does care.

Now, he’ll have to miss the next game and then it’s about showing he has learnt from this in the future.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.