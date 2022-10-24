Gustavo Hamer reacts to Coventry City’s 2-0 win at Stoke City

Coventry City moved to within a point of safety in the Championship with an impressive 2-0 win at Stoke City on Saturday.

The Sky Blues have still played at least three games less than the vast majority of their second tier counterparts and can feel optimistic about pulling clear of the bottom three in the coming weeks.

Mark Robins’ men have won their last three on the bounce without conceding and are starting to look like the team that was competing for a play-off spot for the majority of last season.

Gustavo Hamer’s match-winning display was a sight to behold, first picking out Jamie Allen with an inch-perfect through ball along the ground, before picking up the ball near the halfway line and surging through Stoke’s rearguard to whip into the corner.

The 25-year-old is every bit a Premier League player when onsong like he was at the weekend, and he took to Instagram to reflect on the crucial three points.

He wrote: “🅰️ & ⚽️

“Great team performance yesterday, another win and another clean sheet!

“Thanks to the Sky Blue army for your support!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gustavo hamer (@gustavohamerr)

It was only a lack of consistency last season that saw the Sky Blues miss out on the play-offs, they demonstrated in doing the double over comfortable champions Fulham, that their A game was up there with the best in the division.

The Verdict

9 quickfire questions about Coventry City kits from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 WHO IS COVENTRY CITY'S CURRENT KIT MANUFACTURER? UMBRO HUMMEL

Naturally, Hamer has been a player that has piqued the interest of some high profile clubs over the last season or so, and that is unlikely to go away when he is putting in performances like Saturdays.

A large number of players in his position in the second tier would not have even seen the pass to Jamie Allen that he pulled off with aplomb to break the deadlock, and with his deal running until the end of next season, Coventry are in a strong position to hold onto him at least for the remainder of the campaign.

Coventry are ten points off the top six with three games in hand with their next three matches coming at home, supporters may dare to dream.