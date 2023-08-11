Following the heartache of defeat in last season's play-off final at the hands of Luton Town, Mark Robins has overseen a busy summer at Coventry City this time around.

The loss of 20-goal talisman Viktor Gyokeres truly tested the resolve of the Sky Blues, although they have productively and impressively countered that with the arrivals of Haji Wright and Ellis Simms, both of whom represent a new, ambitious and wholly upwards trajectory at the club.

The same can be said following the alternative acquisitions of the likes of Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Luis Binks and Bobby Thomas, who have all joined to take Coventry's total summer signings up to nine.

But, as one intense transfer showdown has concluded, another has presented itself.

Gustavo Hamer also enjoyed a stellar season in the Midlands and, as such, he too has received a series of interest all summer, leaving Robins sweating over his Coventry future.

He transpired as one of the finest midfielders in the Championship by scoring 11 goals and laying on a further 10, all the while earning plaudits for both his creativity and robust ability to break up play in the middle of the park.

Fresh developments have since emerged, so it appears a better time than ever to run through all the latest news regarding the midfielder.

Coventry City's Gustavo Hamer asking price emerges

As per Football Insider, Coventry have set a £12m asking price for Hamer's signature.

This has been presented to Leeds United, who are long-term admirers of the 26-year-old- as exclusively revealed by us here at Football League World back in June.

Coventry have displayed their authority and unwillingness to be bullied, so to speak, by clubs plotting moves for their players, and after collecting £20m for Gyokeres, they will not let Hamer depart for anything deemed unsubstantial, too.

But, by doing so, they are juggling with risk as Hamer's contract expires next summer, meaning that he could well leave on a free if the latest asking price is not met.

It is a significant gamble for Coventry, and if the cash is not stumped up this month then they will no doubt need to fight tooth and nail to convince the Brazilian-born starlet to renew his terms.

Sheffield United join Gustavo Hamer transfer race

Moreover, Daily Mail reporter Tom Collomosse has disclosed that Sheffield United have entered the race for Hamer.

“Coventry midfielder Gustavo Hamer is on the radar of Sheffield United, whose own midfielder Sander Berge is admired by Burnley. Hamer has a year remaining on his deal and £15m could get things moving.”

Since this update, Berge has since sealed his switch to Turf Moor, meaning that the Blades' interest will no doubt accelerate in the coming weeks as Paul Heckingbottom looks to replace the Norwegian and construct a squad capable of keeping their heads above water in the top flight.

And if Coventry's £12m asking price is true, then they could well be swayed by an offer that exceeds it, although it remains to be seen just how tempted Hamer is to join a club that look poised to have a tough old time of it this term, albeit in a higher division.