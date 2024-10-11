Former Sunderland boss Gus Poyet has urged his old side to stand firm in their negotiations for teenage sensations Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg in January.

The pair have both excelled at the Stadium of Light, with interest from a number of clubs surfacing as a result of their eye-catching performances on Wearside.

The likes of Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid are said to keeping tabs on Rigg, while Premier League sides are also said to have been interested in Bellingham over the summer, including Crystal Palace.

But despite reports of clubs sniffing around the talented pair, Poyet believes keeping hold of the duo could be key to the club returning to the Premier League come the end of the season, with any advances needing to be turned away.

Gus Poyet warns Sunderland over Chris Rigg, Jude Bellingham interest after strong Sunderland start

Poyet has issued the warning to his former side with interest only likely to grow in Rigg and Bellingham, after the pair have been fundamental to the Mackems’ strong start to the 24/25 campaign.

Rigg has won plenty of plaudits for his fine displays in the middle of the park, with his two goals against Middlesbrough and Leeds United showcasing the benefits of his new role, which gives him more licence to roam forward.

Bellingham’s all-action displays have once again been pivotal in making the Black Cats tick, with his energy and dynamism giving Regis Le Bris’ side plenty of emphasis going forward.

For that reason, Poyet is determined that his formed side must do all they can do to keep hold of the talented twosome, with their promotion hopes hinging on their resolve come January.

The former Mackems boss said to Football League World: “You want to keep all the young talent you have as Sunderland have started the season so well.

"You can see the coach is doing a great job by the freedom in which the players are playing and the goals and creative football Sunderland are playing.

Chris Rigg, Jobe Bellingham 24/25 stats (FBRef) Jobe Bellingham Chris Rigg Appearances 9 9 Starts 9 8 Goals 1 2 Assists 1 0

"With the current League table, Sunderland need to keep hold of their players as they can keep in the promotion hunt as it seems there isn’t a team who will run away with the title this season.”

January transfer window will have major impact on Sunderland’s promotion hopes

After winning their first four matches of the Championship season, Le Bris has got his Sunderland side firing on all cylinders just months after taking to the hot seat at the Stadium of Light.

While the likes of Romaine Mundle and Patrick Roberts continue to shine in wide areas, the issue up top doesn’t seem to be going away for Sunderland, who have struggled to find a striker capable of finding the back of the net on a regular basis in recent years.

Therefore, keeping hold of two top talents in the middle of the park will prove crucial as the year goes on, with the pair only likely to improve with age, and even if they depart at the end of the season, Sunderland could well be a Premier League club once again by then.

With that in mind, Poyet knows just how crucial the first month of 2025 will be for the football club, with their resolve likely to be tested once again in the coming months.

He continued: “January is always a tricky transfer window, but the main thing for a team like Sunderland is to ensure all players are kept.

“This season has started so well and they can maintain a promotion push in the second half of the season, and don’t want to lose any players who have helped them get into the position they are in now."