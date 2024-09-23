Gus Poyet will be keeping a close eye on former clubs Leeds United and Sunderland as they push for promotion in 2024/25.

The Uruguayan coach enjoyed eventful spells at both clubs and is, for the most part, fondly remembered by their respective passionate fanbases.

The pair are among those expected to battle for promotion to the Premier League this term and, speaking exclusively to William Hill, Poyet has shared his thoughts on the key talking points after the initial weeks of the new campaign.

Daniel Farke can win promotion if he's given time

Daniel Farke has been under growing pressure at Elland Road with his side sixth in the Championship after six games.

The Whites lost in the play-off final in Farke's first season at the helm, despite finishing with 90 points, and lost some key players in the summer but that has not stopped Farke's position being questioned.

Poyet has backed the former Norwich City boss to win promotion if he's given time by the Leeds chiefs.

He said: "The appointment of Farke was an obvious one. He has the credentials of promotion having won the Championship twice before.

"He fits the mould well for Leeds and it wasn’t his time last season after the poor start, they had a superb rest of the season, but just came up short in the final of the play-offs.

"Over the summer, they lost key players, key players who were a huge part of the success last season to get the team up the league and into the play-off final. It is difficult to replace them and to kick start a new campaign with new players or players who have come through the academy.

"It will take time, but he has the credentials to do it."

There has been fan criticism of Farke as well, with his decision to go with defensive-minded duo Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev frustrating parts of the Elland Road faithful.

But Poyet has jumped to the manager's defence there as well, urging supporters to trust him.

“You have to trust the manager," he said.

“He as lost Archie Gray and other top players who were key to last years campaign.

“They need a solid base to be able to improve on results and this is his chosen way.

“I am sure they will get it right and be challenging come the end of the season."

Matteo Joseph can fire Leeds United to promotion with right service

The departure of Georginio Rutter in the summer was a frustrating blow for the Whites, who opted against signing a new centre-forward despite the 22-year-old moving on and Patrick Bamford's injury issues last term.

Instead, Matteo Joseph has been tasked with leading the line by Farke.

He has shone at times but has yet to prove himself as a consistent goalscorer – with just one goal in six games.

Even so, Poyet believes with the right service Joseph can step up for Leeds to lead a promotion charge.

He said: “It’s a tough task for Leeds.

“But they still have a good squad, they still have a good manager, and Matteo Joseph can be the guy if Leeds continue to play positive football and create chances.

“It’s always good to have plenty of strikers, but top ones do come at a cost.”

Sunderland expected to challenge for play-offs but "anything can happen" in the Championship

Sunderland have been the Championship's surprise package so far and sit second in the table with 15 points from their first six games.

Summer appointment Regis Le Bris has made a hugely impressive start to life at the Stadium of Light and Poyet has heaped praise on the French coach after admitting that he had his concerns in the weeks ahead of the new campaign.

He said: “I saw Sunderland in pre-season and I wasn’t sure how they would get on. Fast forward to where we are now and it’s been a very impressive start to the season.

“I really like the way Sunderland are playing, the coach is doing a great job, he is young and intelligent and has the team playing a good brand of football.

“The wins so far have been excellent and they are scoring goals and defensively have looked good.”

Maintaining their promotion push will be tough for the Black Cats, who have the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United, and Burnley to worry about in the race for automatic promotion.

Poyet has urged his former club to keep focus on themselves and avoid paying too much attention to their competition.

He said: “It’s such a long, long season and it’s important to make a good start which they have.

“So it’s a massive positive that Sunderland are up there at the top of the table and can now look to maintain this and improve as the season goes on.

“I expect Sunderland to be in and around the play-offs but anything can happen in this league.

“You have to concentrate on your business, your team and not look at others. With a strong home support, Sunderland can look to use this to their advantage and maintain the style of football they are playing as it should pay dividends.”

Sunderland should expect more transfer interest if strong form continues

The Black Cats' fast start has been all the more impressive given the departure of talisman Jack Clarke, who signed for Premier League new arrivals Ipswich Town before the transfer window closed.

Sunderland's transfer strategy in recent years has seen them invest in young talent, develop players, and sell them on for huge profit.

Clarke may be gone but in the likes of Chris Rigg, Jobe Bellingham, and Anthony Patterson, the Wearsiders have more rising stars on their books.

Poyet has warned Sunderland that bigger clubs will continue to take an interest in their players if their strong form continues.

He said: “It’s too early to look at this, but if the young players keep putting in good performances, then they will catch the eye.

“If Sunderland continue to impress with their campaign and maintain a position at the top of the table, then you will get teams looking at their players and with such a big bonus of the Premier League, Sunderland will hope to hold onto any advances.”