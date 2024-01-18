Highlights Former Sunderland boss Gus Poyet warns that the club may have to sell Jack Clarke and Anthony Patterson if they don't get promoted to the Premier League.

Poyet highlights the importance of balancing the books and managing finances carefully, citing recent FFP charges against Nottingham Forest and Everton.

Sunderland's hope is to keep Clarke and Patterson until the end of the season to maintain their chances in the playoffs and have time to find suitable replacements if they do end up being sold.

Former Sunderland boss Gus Poyet has admitted that his former club will likely have to cash in on in-demand stars like Jack Clarke and Anthony Patterson if they are not promoted to the Premier League this season.

The Uruguayan took charge of Sunderland between October 2013 and March 2015, helping to keep the club in the division during the 2013/14 season, steering the Black Cats to safety and a 14th-place finish, despite looking destined for the drop just weeks prior.

Poyet, who has experience of managing at Championship level thanks to his time at Brighton, hopes Clarke and Patterson will remain at the club until the summer, as he knows how hard it is to replace players in January.

Related Birmingham City: Tony Mowbray plotting Sunderland transfer raid The Black Cats might find it tough to keep hold of the attacking midfielder

Clarke has been subject to transfer interest from the likes of West Ham, Brentford, and Crystal Palace, according to the Evening Standard, while Patterson has interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, according to HITC.

"I was very worried about Jack Clarke leaving" - Gus Poyet on Sunderland's in-demand duo

Speaking to Football League World, Gus Poyet explained how careful football clubs need to be these days when it comes to balancing the books - name-checking Nottingham Forest and Everton, who have recently been charged with breaking FFP, in a warning to the Black Cats.

He told FLW, "There are players there that depending on how Sunderland finish, they will have to move on because that’s how you maintain and manage the books.

“It is very difficult nowadays. We saw these charges with Nottingham Forest and Everton, Everton again, how you need to be very careful and you need to manage it.

“Sometimes in the Championship, you can push a little bit but you need to always cash in to make sure that you know you're in a good place.

“To be honest, at the beginning of January, I was very worried about Jack Clarke leaving now.

“The only thing is depending on where maybe you can keep him on loan for six months. That's not a bad one as well because you cash in and you still have the player but that depends on the buying club, because if he's going to a club that may be in a difficult position they will want him.

“January is always tough. You can imagine how difficult the January transfer window is. The good players are not available. If you want to have a very good player, you're going to have to pay fortunes when you can and you’re at risk of losing your best players, which you don’t want, so it's a very difficult moment.

“Let's hope that at least Sunderland can keep their best players until the end of the season."

Transfer interest in Jack Clarke and Anthony Patterson

With both players attracting the interest of big Premier League clubs, Sunderland will struggle to keep hold of the pair in the summer if they receive bids for the players.

As it stands, the club hasn't received bids for the players this month, with it seeming more likely that those will come in the summer.

Sunderland are currently in the mix for the play-offs so it would be a disaster if the pair departed this month and the club were unable to replace them.

Club P GD Pts 5. West Brom 27 15 45 6. Coventry City 27 12 40 7. Sunderland 27 7 40 8. Watford 27 7 39 9. Hull City 27 3 39

As their former manager Poyet alluded to, the Wearsiders find themselves in the difficult position between trying to balance the books and trying to keep their best players, a scenario most clubs face these days.

However, Sunderland will be hoping that they can utilise the pair for the rest of the season and keep them until the summer, giving them the chance to recruit and rebuild if the pair were to be sold.